Snowy Mountain resources diverted to other Similkameen fires

  • Aug. 28, 2018 2:31 p.m.
  • News

The Snowy Mountain fire is responding so well resources have been taken off the fire that threatened communities in the Similkameen since it was first discovered in mid-July.

On Tuesday no resources were assigned to the 16,414 hectare fire burning about four kilometres south of Keremeos. The is considered held by BC Wildfire, which means it is burning within predetermined boundaries.

Resources have been deployed to two other fires burning in the Similkameen.

On Tuesday, 125 firefighters and 14 pieces of equipment were actioning the Old Tom Creek wildfire about seven kilometres west of Olalla. The fire more than doubled its size over the weekend and is currently estimated at 1,025 hectares in size.

On Tuesday the Cool Creek Fire burning between Cathedral Provincial Park and Eastgate (southwest of Keremeos) was estimated at 14,372 hectares in size. The threat of the fire closed the Cathedral Lodge and campground on Friday.

At the time of this post, 39 firefighters and 15 pieces of heavy equipment were assigned to to the fire. There are also 13 helicopters flying in the area working on both the Cool Creek and Old Tome Creek fire when needed. The helicopters are also keeping a close eye on the Snowy Mountain fire.

