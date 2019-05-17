Footage of a break-in at Raven’s Crest condo in Big White. Photo: Cindy Shaw Facebook

Social media enraged with string of break-ins at Big White

Several reports have been made of thefts at multiple residences

Multiple suspected break-ins have been reported at numerous residences in Big White over the past week.

Vacant units at Raven’s Crest condo building were targeted, where reports of ski equipment and electronics were stolen.

The Big White community has taken to social media to share video, photos and information in hopes that the community can help track down the suspected thieves, and that the information could potentially help the RCMP.

READ MORE: Hell’s Angel’s ‘prospect’ charged with aggravated assault

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Water Park re-opens for May long weekend

Posts from Facebook and other social media say that the RCMP have been notified.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Free training and a job – care aide incentives at Okanagan longterm care centre
Next story
One person dead, others injured after multi-vehicle crash on Coquihalla Highway

Just Posted

Chamber pushes for overdose site at Vernon hospital

Interior Health urged to keep OPS out of downtown Vernon

Evening Among the Angels returns to Vernon to aid grief

The event will support local grief counselling and Okanagan Angel Dresses

Vernon local wins gold medal for jade sculpture “Earth Mother”

“It is such an honour and a privilege to be a part of this artistic and cultural exchange.”

Coldstream poet wins prestigious prize

Laisha Rosnau’s poetry collection, Our Familiar Hunger, earned her the 2019 Dorothy Livesay Poetry Prize.

Vernon teen seeks help in finding missing emotional support ferret

The ferret has been missing since midnight on Monday, May 13

Long-awaited end to Canada’s tariff standoff with U.S. finally at hand

Chrystia Freeland, Justin Trudeau and others have branded the tariffs as illegal, absurd and insulting

Savour the long weekend with wine in the Okanagan

Mission Hill is hosting the Farm to Table Market and Lunch

B.C. NDP using ‘sledge hammer’ on contract employers, business group says

Labour code expands union succession rights for food, security, janitorial, bus services

Body of man who fell on Shuswap trail recovered

A 19 person team recovered the body from 300 meters down a steep hillside

50% of B.C. drivers struggling financially amid high gas prices: poll

This summer is shaping up to be a long and painful one at the gas pumps

Salmon Arm man dies in ‘chain reaction of collisions’ on Coquihalla: RCMP

The two accidents near the Coldwater Interchange closed Highway 5 for hours

B.C. government invests $15 million into provincial arts council next three years

Celebrate Museum Day by exploring a temporary exhibit from the Royal BC Museum in Kelowna

Okanagan mayors urge citizens to conserve water

Annual “Make Water Work” campaign teaches valley residents sustainable gardening

Kootenay bus fueled by vegetable oil to begin service next month

Mountain Man Mike’s will run routes from Kaslo to Vancouver and eventually Edmonton

Most Read