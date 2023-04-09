Solar _- being proposed at Vernon council

The new solar system in houses are a part of Vernon’s Climate Action Plan

Vernon’s Climate Action Plan suggests all new single family homes be equipped with solar panels, by 2050 (PQB News file photo).

Councillor Brian Quiring will be putting forth a motion at Tuesday’s council meeting that will look into solar ready infrastructure for all new single family homes.

The motion is being discussed because of Vernon’s Climate Action Plan, which suggests a goal that all new buildings are efficient, use zero carbon energy systems, and are resilient to, and adapted for projected climate impacts and hazards.

“Planning ahead for the installation of a solar electric system or a solar + storage system can provide significant benefits to future homeowners,” said Quiring. “The purpose of a Solar Ready installation is to ensure preliminary work is done to make a home solar ready and will result in an easier and less costly installation of solar in the future.”

To prepare for solar photovoltaic (PV) technology (solar panels), one PV conduit of at least an inch in length should be installed. The conduit would ideally be continuous from an attic or roof location that would connect to the electrical hardware.

The Vernon Climate Action Plan has a vision that by 2050, Vernon is a leader in climate action, with no net greenhouse gas emissions, and resilient to the changing climate.

The full Vernon council agenda can be found here.

