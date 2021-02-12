From bedrooms being too hot to too cold to blanket thieves, B.C. couples had their share of complaints according to a recent BC Hydro survey. (Pixabay photo)

From bedrooms being too hot to too cold to blanket thieves, B.C. couples had their share of complaints according to a recent BC Hydro survey. (Pixabay photo)

Some B.C. couples admit to sleeping in separate rooms over temperature: survey

Even retreating under the covers can’t spare some B.C. couples from temperature issues

With mercury plummeting province-wide, some B.C. couples aren’t able to find refuge under the covers at home, not from each other’s temperature tastes.

A recent study released by BC Hydro found more than 80 per cent of B.C. couples complain about the temperature at home to their partner, with 40 per cent complaining once a week and 15 per cent daily.

A third of couples argue about how the temperature is kept, with 25 per cent of those arguments focused on the bedroom, as 30 per cent of those who responded to the survey said they had or considered sleeping in another room because it was either too hot or too cold in bed.

READ MORE: Heating costs run high for mobile homes, but BC Hydro offers tips

Those who live in Northern B.C. are the most likely to complain about their home temperature at least once a day, perhaps because of the colder climate.

Temperature isn’t the only issue that some couples are facing, with more than half of those surveyed complaining about snoring, 26 per cent who felt their partner takes up too much space, 26 per cent who felt they moved around too much, and 23 per cent who had a partner take all the blankets at night.

Close to 40 per cent of people also like to keep a window open at night and have fought with their partner over it.

BC Hydro doesn’t have a perfect solution for any disputes, and, but it does suggest an ideal temperature when it comes to saving energy.

READ MORE: BC Hydro seeing 10% dip in electricity demand, concerned about reservoir spillover

BC Hydro recommends keeping the thermostat at 16 C when away or sleeping, 21 C when relaxing or watching TV and 18 C when cooking or doing housework.

If a couple has different tastes for temperature, having separate blankets and covers might help — it can be one way to deal with a blanket-hog too.

For couples that can find a compromise, using a programmable thermostat to keep the temperature steady can also help to save up to 15 per cent in energy costs according to BC Hydro.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHydro

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kamloops man to pay $7M to victim after life-altering attack

Just Posted

The Okanagan Forest Task Force is seeking approval from a government agency to clear a swath of discarded tires from a creek south of Vernon. (OFTF photo)
Cleanup crew seeking approval to clear discarded tires from stream south of Vernon

Okanagan Forest Task Force needs government approval to ensure work doesn’t affect the stream

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
58 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Forty-three people are hospitalized with the virus, 13 of whom are in intensive care

The Community Foundation North Okanagan has teamed up with six other southern B.C. community foundations to provide more than $1.5 million to transform public spaces in response to COVID-19. (Alex Potemkin photo)
Vernon-based group ready to back building COVID-resilient communities

Local foundation teams up with six others to provide $1.5 million in available project funding

Campbell River has the lowest rental vacancy rate on Vancouver Island. Photo by Marc Kitteringham - Campbell River Mirror
Finding a home ‘impossible’ in Vernon

One per cent vacancy rate, record high home prices in North Okanagan

Weekly COVID-19 numbers were down for Vernon during the week of Jan. 31 to Feb. 6 and held steady for Salmon Arm. (BC Centre for Disease Control map)
New COVID-19 cases drop or hold for most of North Okanagan-Shuswap

Vernon area’s new cases decrease while Salmon Arm’s stay the same

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the legislature, Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. government)
Another 449 cases of COVID-19 in B.C. for Thursday

Situation improving for long-term care homes

Kristopher Teichrieb enters the Kamloops Law Courts on Oct. 23, 2018 (Kamloops This Week files)
Kamloops man to pay $7M to victim after life-altering attack

Kristopher Teichrieb pleaded guilty to beating Jessie Simpson on June 19, 2016

Mowi Canada West salmon farm. (Mowi photo)
Salmon farming exec says feds left B.C. industry on the hook with no safety net

“Quite possibly the most impactful, careless, reckless, thoughtless, decision that I have ever seen”

In 2020, 8,497 properties were sold in the Victoria Real Estate Board region – a 17.1 per cent jump from 2019. (Unsplash)
Here’s how many months you would have to save up to buy a house in these B.C. cities

Best to start planning early, the National Bank of Canada has found

A Peachland family is asking for financial support as their newborn son James fights to survive. (Chelsea Hallick)
Peachland family asking for support as baby fights for life

James Lazeski is less than a month old and suffering mysterious heart issues

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Man involved in fiery crash allegedly resists arrest in Kelowna

RCMP determined the man was having a medical emergency; will not face charges

James, a homeless man, rests inside his new plywood structure on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. The box was made by members of the Chilliwack Fire Department. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Homeless man says ‘thank you’ to Chilliwack firefighters for building him a shelter

City of Chilliwack received several calls this week from people concerned about James’ safety

(BC CDC)
COVID-19 case count continues decline in South Okanagan

There were 12 new cases of the virus recorded Jan. 31 to Feb. 6

From bedrooms being too hot to too cold to blanket thieves, B.C. couples had their share of complaints according to a recent BC Hydro survey. (Pixabay photo)
Some B.C. couples admit to sleeping in separate rooms over temperature: survey

Even retreating under the covers can’t spare some B.C. couples from temperature issues

Most Read