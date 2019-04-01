Some Calvin Klein kids sleepwear recalled due to flammability risk

Products don’t ‘meet the flammability requirements for children’s sleepwear under Canadian law’

The above Calvin Klein kids’ pyjamas have been recalled due to a ‘flammability hazard.’ (Health Canada)

Two items of Calvin Klein kids’ sleepwear have been recalled because they are too flammable, Health Canada said Monday.

According to the alert, the products “do not meet the flammability requirements for children’s sleepwear under Canadian law.”

The two affected items are the Calvin Klein Boys Modern Cotton Woven Pajama Set and the Calvin Klein Girls Modern Cotton Hooded Robe.

According to Health Canada, “loose-fitting children’s sleepwear can contact ignition sources such as stove elements, candles, and matches.”

The recall notes that once the items light on fire, it “will burn rapidly, potentially resulting in severe burns to large areas of the child’s body.”

Seven of the affected pieces were sold across Canada between July 2018 and March 2019. No issues have been reported.

Customers who purchased the products should stop using them and call PVH Canada Corp. for return and refund details.

