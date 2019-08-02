Some of the best and worst street names in the Okanagan

From West Kelowna to Lake Country, check out some noteworthy street names

The intersection of Butt and Brown Road in West Kelowna. (Google Maps)

The Okanagan is chalk full of great street names that recognize local attributes.

Countless roads named after wines, mountain views, trees and golf courses. But what are some of the best and worst names in the Okanagan? From West Kelowna to Lake Country, there are those road names that make both residents and tourists laugh or point out as they pass through.

In Kelowna, Dolphin Ave, Magic Drive, Wizard Court, and Samurai Court are some names that stand out as more peculiar than others. Mars Road, Heimlich Road, and Scorpio Road may also catch some attention.

Cougar Road, Mimosa Drive and Butt Road are stand-outs in West Kelowna, especially with Butt Road crossing over with Brown Road to create an intersection humorous enough to make any childish adult chuckle.

Lake Country has Whiskey Cove Road, Dick Road, and Nighthawk Road.

Yellowsnow Road, Zzyzx Road, Chicken Dinner Road, and Uptha Road are notable street names from across the U.S.

READ MORE: District, residents, RCMP and ICBC weigh-in on how to use a Lake Country roundabout

READ MORE: West Kelowna White Spot vandalized

In most cities, the municipal government will decide or develop a committee that chooses the street names for the city, and if/how street names can be changed.

In Kelowna, a comprehensive list called the Pioneer Street Name List was compiled by the Subdivision Approvals Branch with the aid of the Okanagan Historical Society. Newly-created roads are assigned names that are taken from prominent pioneers and settlers, prominent Kelowna residents and other factors. This city council policy was approved in 2012.

The policy also details how to change an existing street name and why roads are designated with their respective suffix (Ave, Rd, Dr, etc).

READ MORE: B.C. raising highway maintenance standards for winter driving

The Butt Road and Brown Road intersection could be hard to beat as the unofficial best street name in the Okanagan.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Mostly cloudy, possible showers
Next story
21 Northern B.C. mayors urge Ottawa to help struggling forest industry

Just Posted

Sagmoen pre-trial conference in Vernon court

Conference related to week-long trial scheduled for North Okanagan man in September

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Mostly cloudy, possible showers

Things have cooled down slightly since yesterday, and there’s chances of showers throughout the area

Vernon resort to host World Travel Awards

Predator Ridge and Thompson Okanagan Tourist Association to host in 2020

Propane tank thefts explode in Vernon

RCMP warn RV owners to lock up their tanks

Police watchdog concludes Vernon jail cell incident investigation

IIO says woman responsible for own medical distress; credits guards, RCMP for saving her life

Art on the Avenue returns to Kelowna

Artists shuttered Ellis Street to Water Street for art festival

Bear spray, bullets among hazards that have caused fires at B.C. recycling depots

Recycling BC says that hazardous materials mixed in with paper, plastics are dangerous to workers

Highway to Tofino reopens ahead of long weekend after second rockslide in two days

Drivers have been held up for hours because of construction work at Kennedy Hill

Okanagan swimmers compete in California

Swimmers from region return with gold medals

B.C. MLA renews call for law against gay ‘conversion therapy’

‘If you are gay, you do not need to be fixed’

Breastless Friends Forever: How breast cancer brought four B.C. women together

They met during chemotherapy. Now they’re inseparable

Federal leaders’ debates conflicts with countrywide environment panel in October

The two sides are looking at options to resolve the scheduling conflict

21 Northern B.C. mayors urge Ottawa to help struggling forest industry

Letter aims to seek assistance through federal programs to deal with the crisis

Okanagan Sun prepared for season’s debut

The Sun are back and ready for season opener on Aug. 3

Most Read