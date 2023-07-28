Some Spallumcheen residents under boil water advisory

An adverse water sample has Eagle Rock Road area residents urged to boil their water.

Township of Spallumcheen staff are working with Interior Health to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, following the advisory issued Thursday, July 27.

“A recent water sample showed an adverse result and in an abundance of safety for our residents we are recommending that all tap water be boiled until further notice,” the township said.

Residents should use alternate water sources such as bottled water or bring tap water to a full rolling boil for one minute before use.

Additional guidelines:

• Boil tap water even if it is filtered (for example, by a home water filter or a pitcher that filters water).

• Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator.

• Breastfeeding is the best infant feeding option. If you formula feed your child, provide ready-to-use formula, if possible.

• Be careful not to swallow any water when bathing or showering.

• Use caution when bathing babies and young children. Consider giving them a sponge bath to reduce the chance of them swallowing water.

• Brush teeth with boiled or bottled water. Do not use tap water that you have not boiled first.

• Household dishwashers generally are safe to use if:

– The water reaches a final rinse temperature of at least 150 degrees Fahrenheit (66°Celsius), or

– The dishwater has a sanitizing cycle.

• Sanitize all baby bottles.

• To wash dishes by hand:

– Wash and rinse the dishes as you normally would using hot water.

– In a separate basin, add 1 teaspoon of unscented household liquid bleach for each gallon of warm water.

– Soak the rinsed dishes in the water for at least one minute.

– Let the dishes air dry completely before using again.

• It is safe to wash clothes as usual.

Additional links and resources regarding a boil water advisory can be found at spallumcheentwp.bc.ca.

READ MORE: Boat captain remains missing in Okanagan Lake 4 days later

READ MORE: Drought prompts water restrictions east of Enderby, advisory lifted

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Drinking waterNorth Okanagan Regional District