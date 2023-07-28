The City of Prince Rupert issued a boil advisory July 20 at around 2 p.m. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)

Some Spallumcheen residents under boil water advisory

Adverse sample result for Eagle Rock Road area

An adverse water sample has Eagle Rock Road area residents urged to boil their water.

Township of Spallumcheen staff are working with Interior Health to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, following the advisory issued Thursday, July 27.

“A recent water sample showed an adverse result and in an abundance of safety for our residents we are recommending that all tap water be boiled until further notice,” the township said.

Residents should use alternate water sources such as bottled water or bring tap water to a full rolling boil for one minute before use.

Additional guidelines:

• Boil tap water even if it is filtered (for example, by a home water filter or a pitcher that filters water).

• Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator.

• Breastfeeding is the best infant feeding option. If you formula feed your child, provide ready-to-use formula, if possible.

• Be careful not to swallow any water when bathing or showering.

• Use caution when bathing babies and young children. Consider giving them a sponge bath to reduce the chance of them swallowing water.

• Brush teeth with boiled or bottled water. Do not use tap water that you have not boiled first.

• Household dishwashers generally are safe to use if:

– The water reaches a final rinse temperature of at least 150 degrees Fahrenheit (66°Celsius), or

– The dishwater has a sanitizing cycle.

• Sanitize all baby bottles.

• To wash dishes by hand:

– Wash and rinse the dishes as you normally would using hot water.

– In a separate basin, add 1 teaspoon of unscented household liquid bleach for each gallon of warm water.

– Soak the rinsed dishes in the water for at least one minute.

– Let the dishes air dry completely before using again.

• It is safe to wash clothes as usual.

Additional links and resources regarding a boil water advisory can be found at spallumcheentwp.bc.ca.

READ MORE: Boat captain remains missing in Okanagan Lake 4 days later

READ MORE: Drought prompts water restrictions east of Enderby, advisory lifted

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Drinking waterNorth Okanagan Regional District

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Olympic runner Jerome Blake just 1 of 3 success stories for B.C. family
Next story
Police look for 3 teens seen kicking ‘domesticated’ chicken in Coquitlam

Just Posted

The City of Vernon has said no to a meeting with the District of Coldstream and RDNO electoral areas B and C over the trio’s offer of a grant-in-aid to the city for recreation services. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon declines meeting, grant from partners over recreation services

Vernon Search and Rescue is offering reminders to the public about backcountry safety after a search for a pair of campers ended on a positive note Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (VSAR photo)
Search for North Okanagan campers prompts backcountry safety reminders

The City of Prince Rupert issued a boil advisory July 20 at around 2 p.m. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)
Some Spallumcheen residents under boil water advisory

An RCMP boat circles the wreckage of a commercial fishing boat in Okanagan Lake, where the captain has not resurfaced or been found since overturning Monday, July 24. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Boat captain remains missing in Okanagan Lake 4 days later