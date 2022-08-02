(Martha Wickett - Black Press Media photo)

Some Vernon gas stations out of fuel

Other Okanagan cities also experiencing shortages this summer

A number of gas stations in Vernon are out of regular fuel.

Some Petro-Canada, Husky and Esso stations have been out of gas since at least Monday, Aug. 1. The priceboard at those stations continue to display zeros, indicating there is no fuel, limited supplies or only Supreme and diesel.

No reasons were provided as to why some stations in the city are experiencing shortages.

Gas stations in Salmon Arm had no gas a month earlier on July 1, just days after pumps in Kelowna were also dry. Gas stations across the Okanagan have been experiencing regular gas shortages this summer.

An ethanol shortage has caused the lack of regular gas across the province.

