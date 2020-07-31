Someone stole a portable toilet meant for truckers along Highway 3 in Kootenays

Maintenance company makes callout for portable washroom to be returned

It appears someone has taken off with an essential roadside portable toilet meant for truck drivers along the Bombi Pass on Highway 3.

It’s believed the portable washroom was stolen on Wednesday (July 29) about 22 kilometres south-east of Castlegar, according to maintenance company Yellowhead Road and Bridge.

MAP: Province adds 35 portable toilets along B.C. routes for truck drivers

Back in April, amid the height of the pandemic after washroom access was restricted, the maintenance company installed a number of portable washrooms in the Kootenays as their way to thank the many truck drivers delivering essential goods.

The province also added 35 roadside pitstops along major routes.

The maintenance company said in a tweet on Friday that if anyone has any information about where the porta-potty is to contact them, and they’ll pick it up no questions asked.

READ MORE: Truckers face long hours, few supplies in COVID-19 emergency

ALSO READ: COVID-19 pandemic highlights need for more public toilets, experts say

Trucks

