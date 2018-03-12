Son ordered to pay over $127k to 88-year-old mother in Penticton

Alleged sibling conspiracy, assaults and tens of thousands charged to mother’s account, court heard

Alleged sibling conspiracies and assaults are among the issues alleged in an Ontario Superior Court hearing that ended with a court order for one sibling to pay his 88-year-old mother, a Penticton resident, more than $45,000 and the proceeds of a house sale.

“There has been a serious breakdown in the relationship among Irmgard’s children,” Ontario Superior Court Justice D.C. Shaw wrote in his Feb. 20 judgement, posted online this week.

Irmgard Burgstaler’s attorney of personal care and property had been her husband until his 2015 passing, when Erwin Burgstaler took over the power of attorney for property.

But even before the question of Irmgard’s estate came into play, that breakdown in the relationship was apparent — Erwin alleged “certain of his siblings were engaged in a conspiracy against him, that he was assaulted and that his life was threatened,” and police had been called on numerous occasions.

In 2015, months after the patriarch’s passing, Erwin also filed an unsuccessful application to gain a court order against his sister Barbara taking Irmgard to live permanently in Penticton.

In November 2015, Barbara and another sibling, Peter, requested Erwin pass Irmgard’s accounts — that is, gain court approval of the accounts — and after failing to take steps on his own, he was ordered by a court to do so in April 2016.

When Erwin did file the accounting, Shaw noted the spreadsheet and documents were “not in the form required on a passing of accounts,” and also listed 18 objections to the filing, including flights, a parking ticket, a per diem food expense and a rental car to Thunder Bay.

The judge also said he paid himself nearly $2,700 in “local commuting costs,” $100 for driving a woman to the airport “since nobody else offered to look after her,” and about $2,100 paid to himself for moving his property out of their parents’ house.

Over the span of 16 months, he also incurred about $45,000 in legal fees, which he paid for out of the mother’s estate, and “numerous, frequent and irregular transactions between various accounts (including that of Edward Burgstaler, who passed away on January 5, 2015) that do not appear to have any purpose.”

He also reportedly gave no explanation for how he determined the assessed values of Irmgard’s assets.

On top of the 18 objections, Erwin spent $82,000 on a house he bought from an aunt, which in court he claimed to be an asset of Irmgard’s on a loan to himself.

“He testified that because the house would be his house, his siblings would be unable to put a ‘no trespass’ notice against it and interfere with his access to his mother,” the ruling reads.

But Shaw noted Erwin had only put the house in his own name, which he claimed was because Irmgard was not available to sign paperwork, and he had not created any loan documents.

After that, the bank put a freeze on the account, and despite a letter explaining his intention to pay her back for the house, the bank did not lift that freeze.

“There are no loan documents. There is no prescribed interest rate. There are no terms of repayment. There is no security for the loan,” Shaw wrote.

Erwin also claimed a compensation of over $8,000 for his attorney work on Irmgard’s estate.

In total, the judge found Erwin liable for about $50,000 in costs to his mother, but was also awarded $5,000 in compensation for his work as attorney of property.

On top of being ordered to pay just over $45,000, after Erwin was also ordered to sell the house he bought and pay back the $82,000 plus interest.

He will also have to pay for his siblings’ legal costs.

Report a typo or send us your tips, photos and video.
Dustin Godfrey | Reporter

@dustinrgodfrey
Send Dustin an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Dust advisory remains for North Okanagan
Next story
Vernon company wins big at B.C. awards

Just Posted

UPDATE: Foerster pleads guilty to second degree murder of Armstrong teen

Matthew Foerster is expected to enter a plea today.

Dust advisory remains for North Okanagan

Coarse particulates in Vernon prompt air quality statement

Vernon company wins big at B.C. awards

Bercum Builders win three Georgie Awards

Top-eight Paralympics debut for Minard

Vernon snowboarder reaches quarterfinals in PyeongChang; wheelchair curlers suffer first losses

B.C. airports aiming to adapt to technological demands

Airport managers talk about the future of travel

Community shows support for seven-year-old battling cancer

Event for Wills Hodgkinson raises over $17,000

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

BCHL Today: Victoria Grizzlies complete comeback and Lewis lawyers up

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

French couturier Hubert de Givenchy dies at 91

Givenchy designed Audrey Hepburn’s little black dress in ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’

Son ordered to pay over $127k to 88-year-old mother in Penticton

Alleged sibling conspiracy, assaults and tens of thousands charged to mother’s account, court heard

Salmon Arm man turns himself in to Calgary police

Levi Eden is accused of assaulting, stabbing a 50-year-old man in Edmonton.

Canada will not bend to U.S. steel tariff pressure in NAFTA talks: Freeland

Federal comment comes after Trump excluded Canada and Mexico from the tariffs

Five dead after helicopter crash in New York City’s East River

The private helicopter was doing a photo shoot

Search continues for accomplished B.C. climber missing in Alaskan range

Marc-Andre Leclerc, 24, of Squamish, B.C., has been missing for close to a week

Most Read