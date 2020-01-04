Carson Kiriaka, Darren Adrian and Thomas Schroeder - three friends from Sorrento who were the three biggest winners of Vernon Dodge Jeep’s annual sales event, each picking up a vehicle for just $77 on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Sorrento friends get used cars for $77 at Vernon Dodge Jeep sales event

The 18th-annual auto liquidation event took place on Jan. 4, 2020 in Vernon

Three friends from Sorrento pulled off a heist at Vernon Dodge Jeep Saturday morning, and didn’t even need their own getaway vehicle.

The automobile dealer held its 18th-annual auto liquidation sale on Jan. 4, and like in years past it featured a unique way to clear out some of its used car inventory.

Members of the public were invited to sit behind the wheel of a car in the dealership’s parking lot at 4607 27th Street, and at 9:30 a.m. staff members came out and assigned discounted price tags to each vehicle.

Three of the cars had price tags of just $77, and all three cars were claimed by 19-year-olds in the same friend group.

Carson Kiriaka drove away with a 2001 Volkswagen Golf, Darren Adrian took home a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix and Thomas Schroeder nabbed a 2001 Oldsmobile.

The cars could all use some fixing up, but the boys are keen to do the work themselves – and regardless, they all agreed a better bargain would be near impossible to find.

“I mean, this is less than a tank of gas for me so it’s a pretty good deal!” said Kiriaka.

One thing they couldn’t as easily agree on was who got the best deal.

“Mine is the newest and has the lowest mileage,” said Adrian. “

“I think I’ll make the most money, though,” Kiriaka retorted.

Prior to the 9:30 price reveal, potential buyers were allowed to inspect the vehicles to judge their value. There were a lot of vehicles to choose from, as the lot was completely full.

“In the last few months we have increased sales at a tremendous rate. Now we need to reduce the number of cars and trucks in our used car inventory,” said general manager Dan Loewen ahead of the event.

The three $77 cars wouldn’t be the only steals of the day.

“Everything else is slashed to rock-bottom prices,” said sales manager Tim Proctor.

On Saturday Proctor said he hadn’t before seen a single group of friends take home such a haul.

“It just gets bigger and better every year, and we’re really looking forward to the 19th next year.”

