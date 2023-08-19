The Lower East Adams Lake wildfire in B.C.’s Shuswap region is shown in a handout photo. BC Wildfire Service

The Lower East Adams Lake wildfire in B.C.’s Shuswap region is shown in a handout photo. BC Wildfire Service

Sorrento on evacuation alert as devastating Lower East Adams Lake wildfire burns

Scotch Creek, Lee Creek and other communities nearby already ordered to flee

Sorrento woke up to an evacuation alert Saturday morning as the Lower East Adams Lake maintains its aggression, growing quickly.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional Distict issued the alert as the blaze poses risk to properties in Electoral Area G.

The alert includes Lindberg Road on the west through to Henstridge Road and McKenzie Road on the east and Fredrickson Road on the south.

Residents should be prepared to be told to flee on short notice.

The Lwer East Adams Lake wildfire is burning at an estimated 10,000 hectares and has destroyed structures in its path, including the Scotch Creek firehall.

Black Press Media has reached out to officials for confirmation of the extent of damage thus far.

OTHER EVACUATION ORDERS AND ALERTS IN EFFECT:

Scotch Creek and Lee Creek were placed under evacuation order Friday afternoon. Magna Bay and the Turtle Valley area of Chase are both under evacuation orders, as well.

READ MORE: North Shuswap evacuation order expanded, order issued for Turtle Valley

Residents are being asked to register with the Kamloops Emergency Support Services at the McArthur Island Park Sports Centre in Kamloops.

Those who need assistance with transportation from the area can call 250-833-350.

TRAVEL CLOSURES AROUND SHUSWAP:

Those travelling in the area should be aware of several closures due to the the nearby wildfire.

  • Adams Lake Ferry is in service only for evacuees and emergency services.
  • Highway 1 between Shuswap Avenue and Passchendaele Road is closed for 18 kilometres. Alternate routes are available via Highway 97, 97A or 97B.
  • The Squilax-Turtle Valley Road is closed, with an alternate route to Kamloops available via Skimikin Road and Shuswap-Chase Creek Road.

