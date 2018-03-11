Soup’s on in support of Upper Room Mission

Vernon’s first Soup’s On, put on by Okanagan College Enactus students, is slated for March 15

Soup can warm not only the body but the soul as well.

Enactus Okanagan College, in collaboration with the Vernon Upper Room Mission, serves up the inaugural Soup’s On in Vernon. This 19+ event is set for March 15 at the Okanagan College Vernon Campus.

“Soup’s On has run successfully for the past two years in Salmon Arm, which prompted Okanagan College students in Vernon and Kelowna to jump on board and serve up the initiative in their own communities as well,” said Mitchell Pepper, with the College. “Vernon’s event will showcase soups from eight local restaurants, all competing to become the grand soup champion. Attendees of Soup’s On will don their judge’s hat and vote for which soup reigns supreme. At the end of the night, one local chef will be walking away with the prestigious Soup’s On trophy.”

Participating restaurants include: Eatology, The Sprouted Fig, The Kal, Nature’s Fare Markets, Intermezzo Restaurant, Kals Naan Stop, Little Tex and Basket Case Picnics & Catering – Winner of last year’s Soup’s On event

Proceeds from this event supports Okanagan College Enactus as well as the Vernon Upper Room Mission.

Through events such as Soup’s On, Enactus students raise funds to support their entrepreneurial and philanthropic programs in the community, such as their Silver Surfers Program, which helps seniors boost their comfort level with technology in order to stay connected with loved ones.

The Upper Room Mission will be using funds raised at this event to support their Healthy Snack Program, which provides nutritious food items to more than 500 local school-aged children and youth in the community.

Tickets are $30 and include soup samples from each restaurant, as well as one complimentary drink ticket. Visit Prospera Credit Union (Vernon Square Mall) or the Upper Room Mission to purchase tickets. The event will also include live music and silent auction.

