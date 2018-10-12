Hoodoo Adventure Company announced today that together with local investors they have purchased Chute Lake Lodge in Naramata. Photo courtesy of Wylie Photography

South Okanagan company intends to turn resort into world-class adventure destination

Penticton outdoor adventure company will operate Chute Lake resort in Naramata

Hoodoo Adventures Company, along with local investors, have purchased Chute Lake Lodge in Naramata and will take over operations immediately.

“Chute Lake Lodge is an adventurers’ dream nestled right on the Kettle Valley Rail and bordering the Okanagan Provincial Park, it has amazing potential. We look forward to working with our partners to create a unique destination to stay, play and take advantage of all that the Okanagan has to offer,” said Hoodoo Adventures company co-owner Lyndie Hill.

The Hoodoo-led investor group said they intend to invest in renovations to refresh the historic recreation property while ensuring to honour its history in order to offer a world-class adventure destination in Naramata.

Under Hoodoo’s management, Chute Lake Lodge will become a year-round recreation and adventure destination, serving locals and attracting tourists looking for an energizing vacation. Both Mike and Lyndie Hill, owners of Hoodoo Adventures Company, are extremely excited about this opportunity to further their adventure offering in the Okanagan Valley.

“In our business, we see firsthand the positive impact outdoor adventure offers all ages. In today’s world, there is a greater need than ever to unplug and get outdoors. We are excited to develop Chute Lake in an eco-friendly to allow more people to access adventurous activities,” said Mike Hill.

Renovations at the resort are commencing immediately and Chute Lake Lodge is aiming to re-open Dec. 1 to the public this winter for individual, group and corporate bookings for accommodation, activities and catered functions. For more information and bookings contact info@hoodooadventures.ca or call 250-492-3888. For project updates, please visit chutelakeresort.ca.

Hoodoo Adventure Company is the largest Adventure Tour operator in the Okanagan, hosting thousands of travellers each year from around the world specializing in unique adventure experiences that highlight the best that the Okanagan has to offer year-round.

Hoodoo has received multiple business excellence and luxury travel awards as well as being ranked for the third Best Kayak Tour in Canada.

