Keremeos farmers and residents gathered Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 to voice their concerns about the impending closure of Growers Supply Co., the village’s only farming equipment store. (Jesse Day - Western News)

Keremeos farmers and residents gathered Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 to voice their concerns about the impending closure of Growers Supply Co., the village’s only farming equipment store. (Jesse Day - Western News)

South Okanagan farmers dismayed by sudden closure of supply store

Farmers say the closure of Growers Supply CO. will have massive consequences for their businesses

The abrupt announcement that Keremeos’ Growers Supply CO. will be shutting down has farmers and residents frustrated and concerned for their future.

Farmers were informed near the end of October via email of the store’s impending closure after over 30 years in Keremeos. They were given no reason as to why the store plans to shut it doors on Nov. 21.

READ MORE: Businesses in Keremeos adapting, despite the odds

Growers Supply CO. is the only establishment in Keremeos where residents can buy specialized farming supplies and many other supplies.

Its closure will leave many farmers, like Banes Orchard owner Ravinder Banes, with no other option than to drive to Penticton or Oliver for farm equipment. Banes said this is yet another tough break in what has already been a hard year for farmers.

READ MORE: Okanagan cherries in jeopardy due to above-average rainfall

Labour shortages and unusual weather wreaked havoc on many South Okanagan farms this year. For Keremeos farmers, not having a place in town to buy supplies will only compound these problems, said Banes.

“This is a challenging year for the farmers… with farming sometimes something goes wrong and you need something immediately, if now I have to drive 55 kilometres to Oliver to get my stuff it’s going to be really bad.”

Banes has run his business in Keremeos for 20 years and shopped at Growers Supply CO. the entire time. He said he doesn’t expect another business to come in and fill the void left by Growers Supply CO. anytime soon.

Mohinder Dhaliwal owns A&M Orchards and has been growing in Keremeos for 31 years; buying supplies from Growers Supply CO. the entire time. He said having to drive to Penticton or Oliver constantly will cost his business a significant amount of time and money.

“It’s a big problem… right now I can drive here and get what I need in five minutes, a trip to Penticton could take over two hours depending on traffic and weather,” Dhaliwal said. “It’s a lot of time and money… without this farming will be very tough.”

It’s not just farmers who are disappointed in the store’s closure. Farmers were joined by other a handful Keremeos residents outside of Growers Supply CO. Wednesday (Nov. 4) as they gathered to voice their concerns to the media.

Tom Haker was there and spoke out on how the loss of the store will be a huge blow to the community.

“That’s a retail outlet for the whole end of the valley, there’s nothing between here and Princeton and it’s 30 miles to Penticton.”

Haker frequents Growers Supply CO. to buy dog food and supplies like pipes, fence posts and pruning shears for his small Keremeos acreage. He said once Growers Supply CO. is closed he’ll have to drive to Oliver to buy these items.

“It’s frustrating because we’re just seeing something else disappear.”

READ MORE: Slow season at Okanagan U-pick farms


jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Farming

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Honey’ and ‘sweetie’ possibly sexual harassment in Lake Country salon

Just Posted

Little Tex announced it was closing in a social media post Nov. 4, 2020. (Google Maps)
Vernon Tex-Mex joint set to close

Series of events behind closure of popular restaurant

RCMP are looking for the owner of a bike similiar to this make/model, which was found abandoned in a parking stall in Vernon. (RCMP photo)
Owner of dirt bike abandoned in Vernon sought

RCMP found it in a parking stall in a 27th Street residential area

A hearing involving a former employee and former owner of the Deep Creek General Store in Armstrong will go forward after an Oct. 30, 2020, decision was published by the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal. (Google Maps)
Boss offered $2K for sex, says former Armstrong cashier

B.C. Human Rights Tribunal to see matter go forward to a hearing

Clint George standing outside his house, in front of a customized gate he created. Photo by Athena Bonneau
Syilx artist Clint George welds oral stories into massive steel sculptures

Artist Clint George from the Penticton Indian Band is creating three sculptures for Winfield, at the Pelmewash Parkway

The cycling and pedestrian trail in Polson Park is closed for upgrades Thursday, Nov. 5. (City of Vernon photo)
Vernon trail closed for upgrades in Polson Park

Pedestrian and cycling trail nearing completion

Counting begins Nov. 6 on mail-in ballots for the 2020 BC provincial election. (Black Press file photo)
B.C.’s to begin counting mail-in ballots Friday, will take at least 3 days

An estimated 497,000 mail-in ballots were returned by the deadline on Oct. 24

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates media on the COVID-19 situation in Edmonton on March 20, 2020. Hinshaw says Canada’s first case of H1N2v, a variant swine flu virus found in humans, has been detected in the central part of the province. The case is believed to be isolated with no increased risk to Albertans. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada’s first case of rare swine flu variant found in central Alberta patient

Health Canada said on its website the other cases include 24 in the United States and two in Brazil

Keremeos farmers and residents gathered Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 to voice their concerns about the impending closure of Growers Supply Co., the village’s only farming equipment store. (Jesse Day - Western News)
South Okanagan farmers dismayed by sudden closure of supply store

Farmers say the closure of Growers Supply CO. will have massive consequences for their businesses

(Needpix)
Americans search for nearby liquor stores, French fries as they await election results

Presidential election results not yet known

A Langley officer prepares a breathalyzer at a roadside check. (Black Press files)
Mountie’s misstep leads to Kelowna woman’s second chance at appealing roadside prohibition

BC Supreme Court orders woman’s case to be heard again by a different adjudicator

B.C. Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie describes the findings of her survey of long-term care and assisted living residents under pandemic restrictions, B.C. legislature, Nov. 3, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. seniors suffer from isolation, depression in COVID-19

Care home visit restrictions go beyond public health orders

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, an Okanagan based-law practice, and provides Kelowna Capital News with weekly stories from the world of local, national and international law. (Contributed)
Kootnekoff: When does an expert lack impartiality, independence?

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years

Cartoon, Kristy Dyer.
Dyer: Penticton offers the best financing program in Okanagan

Kristy Dyer has a background in art and physics and consulted for Silicon Valley

Most Read