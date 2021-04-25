Fire departments from around the Okanagan got together Sunday in Lake Country to train for wildfire season. (Photo courtesy of Penticton Fire Chief)

Fire departments from around the Okanagan got together Sunday in Lake Country to train for wildfire season. (Photo courtesy of Penticton Fire Chief)

South Okanagan fire departments train for wildfire season

There are currently 132 wildfires burning in B.C.

Fire departments across the Southern Interior spent the weekend in Lake Country, training for wildfire season.

The Penticton fire department delivered the second of five coordinated wildfire training courses on Sunday. According to fire chief Larry Watkinson, this training provides local fire departments with tactics to be deployed while protecting homes from wildfires. The training is provided in partnership with BC Wildfire Services.

Anarchist Mountain Fire Department was one of the fire departments that participated in Sunday’s training that was held outdoors.

Firefighters from around the province descended on Penticton in 2019 for the Wildland Urban Interface Wildfire Training Symposium.

The event, which was held in May, was hosted by the City of Penticton Fire Department and brought 150 firefighters from 25 jurisdictions across the province.

The symposium was again supposed to be held last year but was cancelled due to COVID-19.

This year, the training is being held over several weekends.

READ MORE: Wildfire training brings 150 firefighters to Penticton

Currently, there are 132 wildfires burning in B.C., according to the B.C. Wildfire Dashboard. Twenty-four of those are in the last two days. It has been a particularly dry spring.

Penticton saw three human-caused wildfires sparked in one day last week, forcing BC Wildfire Services to come in.

READ MORE: Three wildfires sparked in Penticton all human-caused

Check out the B.C. Wildfire Dashboard here.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Animals at risk as B.C. falls behind in educating veterinarians: society

Just Posted

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department prevented a shed fire from spreading to the main residence at a property in the 4700 block of Schubert Road in Spallumcheen Friday, April 23. (Facebook photo)
Shed destroyed by fire in Spallumcheen

Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department prevents fire from spreading to home in the 4700 block of Schubert Road Friday night

Fire departments from around the Okanagan got together Sunday in Lake Country to train for wildfire season. (Photo courtesy of Penticton Fire Chief)
South Okanagan fire departments train for wildfire season

There are currently 132 wildfires burning in B.C.

Two male employees of the Vernon Daily News newspaper inspect a first run of the paper as it comes off the printing press in 1975. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives photo #8820)
Vernon history in pictures

A look at Vernon’s original newspaper

A map on BC Hydro’s outage list on its website shows the region where power has been knocked out between Salmon Arm and Spallumcheen. (BC Hydro)
UPDATE: Power restored in Spallumcheen, Shuswap

Close to 2,500 customers without power for several hours Sunday from Salmon River Road near Salmon Arm to Glenemma between Armstrong and Falkland

A joyful end to one of the Alternate Community’s evening healing circles, circa 1977, with Richard Vignola, Dianne Wells and Sue Vignola in the centre. (Dianne Wells photo)
Column: Flashback to communes in Enderby, Lumby in the ’70s

Columnist Jim Cooperman says living off the land has come around full circle, almost

COSAR members Chase and his handler Terry Downs visited a Kelowna school on April 23.(Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna students meet a local hero

COSAR’s furry team member Chase was presented with thank you cards and treats

Puppies that will become RCMP police dogs play outside B.C. RCMP Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Animals at risk as B.C. falls behind in educating veterinarians: society

Letter says shortage means animal food security is at risk, rescue groups are limited in saving animals

(The Canadian Press)
More than half of B.C.’s first-time homebuyers plan on heading to suburbs for their purchase

First-time buyers largely wanted a detached home, with 61 per cent eyeing that option

Sang Hee (Sunny) Baek began studying at the University of Toronto’s nursing program in September 2020 just as the second wave of the pandemic was hitting Ontario, leaving her wondering if she’d picked the right career path. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Lawrence S. Bloomberg School of Nursing, University of Toronto *MANDATORY CREDIT *
Future nurses, doctors want lessons from pandemic to create better health-care system

Pandemic has fuelled passions to enter life-changing careers

Vancouver Canucks’ Jake Virtanen (18) is tripped by Ottawa Senators goalie Matt Murray as Thomas Chabot (72) watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, April 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Holtby makes 26 saves as Canucks trip Ottawa Senators 4-2

Pearson scores game-winning goal for Vancouver

A motorcycle instructor going through a traffic cone course. (Photo courtesy of BC Traffic Services)
B.C. Traffic Services reminds drivers to share the road with motorcyclists

36 riders are killed in 2,400 crashes involving motorcycles on B.C. roads every year

Doug White III, chairman of the B.C. First Nations Justice Council. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)
Indigenous groups express concern over B.C. travel ban expanding police powers

‘We want to make sure necessary safeguards are in place to ensure the province isn’t putting forward direction that would expose Indigenous peoples to further policing’

BC Housing has released a request for proposals to find a contractor that will conduct an economics of mass timber study. The bidding process closes April 28, 2021. (Don Descoteau/Black Press Media)
BC Housing to study economics of using mass timber for affordable housing

The affordable housing agency sees mass timber as an opportunity to reduce building-related GHG emissions

Samandeep Singh Gill was acquitted last month on charges of second-degree murder and attempted murder after a B.C. Supreme Court judge excluded evidence that was key to the prosecution’s case. (RCMP)
B.C. murder cases in jeopardy as accused killer walks free, police slammed for ignoring law

The case revealed IHIT’s ‘egregious’ policy of not complying with search and seizure law, says B.C. Supreme Court judge

Most Read