South Okanagan firefighters submerged in the icy waters of Yellow Lake

Firefighters from the Okanagan Falls fire department hosted the ice rescue course at Yellow Lake over the weekend. Several firefighters from different fire halls attended.

According to Oliver fire chief Bob Graham, the firefighters from his hall came back with some great new skills to assist with ice emergencies.

Luckily, there haven’t been any ice rescues lately in South Okanagan. But March can be a particularly dangerous time for them.

“With these warmer days, the ice on our lakes is starting to melt and there will be different soft spots,” said Graham. What is deceiving is the lakes still appear frozen, he added.

Yellow Lake is a popular ice fishing lake, located along Highway 3A, southwest of Penticton.

