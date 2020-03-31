South Okanagan first responders salute hospital workers

“You’re awesome” and “Thank you” say RCMP, fire department passing by emergency entrance

On Tuesday, March 31, at 7:00 p.m., Penticton Fire Department and Penticton RCMP drove past Penticton Regional Hospital, saluting frontline healthcare workers. (Phil McLachlan - Western News)

Tonight (March 31) Penticton Fire Department and Penticton RCMP drove past Penticton Regional Hospital, saluting frontline healthcare workers.

They circled the hospital with sirens and lights activated.

Hospital employees heard the commotion and flooded to the emergency care entrance, waving as they went by.

From their vehicles first responders said ‘thank you’ and ‘you’re awesome’ over their microphones.

