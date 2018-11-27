Police report an attempted abduction of a female Husky station employee Tuesday afternoon. Western News file photo

South Okanagan gas station employee escapes abduction attempt

Penticton RCMP are looking for two men in a van wanted in connection with an abduction attempt

Penticton RCMP are looking for two men in a van wanted in connection with the reported abduction attempt of a woman on Tuesday afternoon.

Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth said the incident happened about 1:22 p.m. involving a female employee of the Husky station at 1635 Main St.

“(The victim) was at the rear of the building when a van with two male occupants, described by her as ‘East Indian,’ reversed up to her and grabbed her, trying to pull her into the van,” said Wrigglesworth in a new release.

He added the male driving the van spoke with what the victim described as an “East Indian” accent. The woman was able to get away from the male who grabbed her arm and ran into the store to call for help.

The van, described as an older, full-sized panel model with a stack of rolled carpets in the back, had no windows and a sliding door on the passenger side, was last seen westbound on Industrial Avenue from that location.

The males were described as being in their 30’s with dark skin and at least one of them had a thick beard, approximately one to two inches long.

If anyone with any information about this incident or that could assist the police to identify the suspects, is asked to contact Const. Ian Wolchok of the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

