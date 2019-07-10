The Penticton Library and Museum and Archives. (Google maps photo)

South Okanagan library being sued for almost $20K

Penticton man suing after backpack allegedly stolen

The Penticton Public Library and the City of Penticton are being sued for almost $20,000.

Raman Singh alleges his backpack, and his belongings inside it, was in custody of the guard on duty at the Penticton Public Library when it was stolen on Nov. 26, 2018.

The Penticton man is claiming that he is owed $1,566.88 for data recovery, $543.76 for laptop repairs to unlock his password (amongst other things), $595.07 in lost tuition fees, $136.24 for a text book, $300 for losing a days wage, $44.80 for the loss of his headphones and other charges that add up to $3,674.31.

The biggest claim is for “estimated future costs” which he is claiming a loss of $16,000. Including the filing and service fees, Singh is claiming a grand total loss of $19,910.31.

Singh filed is claim with the Penticton registry on July 8.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan resident has ‘bro moment’ with Sons of Anarchy actor at Kelowna airport

Just Posted

Okanagan resident has ‘bro moment’ with Sons of Anarchy actor at Kelowna airport

Kelowna airport. Kim Coates.

Gardener plants roots in Vernon

A GARDENER’S DIARY: 14 years and so many varieties

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy, showers expected

Environment Canada is calling for a risk of thunderstoms and hail across the Okanagan this afternoon

Vernon auto repair shop rolls out car give away

Kiwi Auto wants to give a set or reliable wheels to a needy individual or family

Costly fenced-in, off-leash dog area coming to Vernon’s Marshall Field

Council will spend $87,000 for fence, signage, receptacles at popular Vernon facility

Former circus performer goes “off grid” in Lumby

Barefoot Sanctuary is an off-grid circus arts and yoga centre located in Lumby

LETTER: Homelessness in Vernon

Resident suggests relocating the homeless and drug addicted and putting them in mandatory treatment

Video: Crash Test Dummies hate bananas, love Okanagan peaches

Crash Test Dummies singer Ellen Reid sends a message to Peach Festival attendees

Eat Smart kale salad bags recalled due to possible listeria contamination

The agency says there have been no reported illnesses associated with the salad

Bank of Canada holds interest rate, warns of drag from global trade tensions

The decision kept the interest rate at 1.75 per cent for a sixth-straight meeting

Legal pot price as much as 80 per cent more than illicit: StatCan

The cost of a legal gram of weed was $10.65, up from $10.21 in the previous quarter

Girls’ dad wouldn’t communicate, B.C. mom tells murder trial into their deaths

Defence lawyer Kevin McCullough continued his cross-examination Tuesday of Sarah Cotton

Young Coquitlam author’s new book tells of lost dog near Williams Lake during 2017 fires

Nathan McTaggart, 13, was inspired to write book after meeting a young Williams Lake fire evacuee

Cannabis activist Jodie Emery gets mixed reactions after smoking on BC Ferry

BC Ferries does not allow smoking on its boats, terminals

Most Read