South Okanagan man alleged to have exposed genitals to children

Update 3:16 p.m.

A Penticton man who was convicted of exposing his genitals to two children almost one year ago, is facing two new charges of indecent exposure.

David Ernest Friesen, 66, appeared in court today after being arrested on Sunday for allegedly exposing himself to a 13 and eight year old at the Kiwanis Park Playground on Edmonton Avenue. He was ordered to be held in custody at the Okanagan Correctional Centre.

Crown counsel Ann Lerchs said two children were approached by an older male. later identified as Friesen, at 1:45 p.m. on Oct. 14.

“The male pulled his pants down and said to them ‘get over here.”’

The children left the park immediately, returning home to tell their parents. Lerchs said another individual contacted the RCMP after seeing a social media post referencing the incident at the park. The woman contacted RCMP to say she noted the vehicle and licence plates of a suspicious male playing tag with two children. Crown counsel said the woman’s spouse spoke with the suspicious male who indicated where he lived. RCMP located the vehicle at the residence and arrested Friesen, who later admitted to the police that he was at the park.

Friesen is already facing a breach of conditions related to his probation from being convicted on Oct. 30, 2017 of committing an indecent act and two counts of exposing his genitals to two children and a woman at the Penticton Public Library parking lot in 2016. He was sentenced to 45 days in jail for the charge and two years probation. During the trial, Friesen blamed the incident on a hole in his pants.

Related: Penticton man who flashed a woman and her kids sentenced

As part of the 14 probation conditions he was to abide by, Friesen was not to be at a beach, public park, community centre or any place a person under the age 16 could reasonably be unless he was with an adult who was made aware of his probation order and previous criminal history. It is alleged in his breach charge that on Aug. 28, 2018 he was taking photos of children at Okanagan Beach.

Although Judge Michelle Daneliuk said Friesen is innocent until proven guilty in court, the current charges in conjunction with the alleged breach, breaches he was convicted of and his conviction from the 2016 incident causes the court “grave concern.”

“You advised me today you do not attend parks, swimming pools or beaches. You do not attend around 16 year olds unless there is an adult present. Yet, the most recent breach allegation from August of 2018 was that you were in fact at the beach taking photographs of children without the consent of the child’s parent,” said Daneliuk.

“Undoubtedly your probation conditions ought to have been utmost in mind following your breach in August … Your very recent history of alleged breaches coupled with your convictions for breaching your previous recognizance leave me with the conclusion that I am satisfied that there is no condition that I can place upon you which you would follow which would ensure protection of the public and prevent the commission of an offence.”

While addressing the judge, Friesen claimed to have been a substitute teacher at one time in Prince Rupert and that he did not want to hurt any children.

“I have never harmed them. I would never think of harming a child in any certain way. I did not pull my pants down at the park. I do remember playing tag and whatnot with a girl and a boy but there was no indecent exposure at all,” said Friesen.

Friesen is scheduled to return to court on Oct. 28, via video, on both of the breach and two new charges.

**************************

Penticton RCMP said a man who allegedly exposed himself to two kids at a park on Sunday was arrested.

Const. James Grandy said the man, who is set to appear in Penticton court this afternoon, was taken into custody after he allegedly exposed himself to kids playing at the Penticton Safety Village on Oct. 14.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.