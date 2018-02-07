Penticton resident Scott Dennis had his father’s urn stolen from his pickup truck in Penticton. (Submitted)

South Okanagan man has urn containing his father’s ashes stolen

A Penticton resident is hopeful his father’s urn will be returned after it was stolen from his truck

Scott Dennis is hoping someone with information about the whereabouts of his father’s urn will contact police.

The Penticton man said his truck was broken into sometime overnight Sunday and among other items stolen was a small box that housed his dad’s ashes inscribed with the words, “Dad 1938-2012.”

The box also had a sillhouette of a man and birds.

“It’s just horrible. He’s somewhere. Where? I don’t know where he is and that’s the weird thing,” he said.

The truck was broken into outside his home on Dafoe Street in Penticton.

“I woke up in the morning and was having coffee and saw my daughter’s socks sitting on the ground. I went to bring her out and the put the car seat in and the glove box was wide open, stuff was all over the ground and I noticed some things were missing,” he said,

He noticed right away that his ball hat collection was missing, some change and a pair of sunglasses.

“You don’t actually know what you have in there and you go throughout the day and you start remembering. Part way through the day I looked in the armrest because that’s where I kept the box and realized he was gone,” he said.

Dennis said he works on the road six months out of the year with his food concession business and decided to bring his Dad along with him.

“He travelled when he was younger and I thought it would be really cool to have him travel with me instead of having him on the mantle or something,” he said.

After the break-in he scoured his neighbourhood and garbage cans throughout the city looking for the five-inch box.

“I’m always looking at people’s hats to see if it’s one of mine so I can talk to them. I’m just hoping someone will return it. If they can’t do it, I hope that they give it to someone or bring it somewhere so I can get it back,” he said.

Anyone that has any information about the missing urn is encouraged to contact police.

Previous story
Students get a taste of the work world
Next story
Kelowna city councillor re-elected water board chair

Just Posted

UPDATED: GoFundMe page started for teen’s family

An 18-year-old girl died in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Coldstream Monday

Road work delayed on 29th Avenue

Frost forces construction hold in Vernon

Outstanding community contributors honoured

Vernon Winter Carnival LVIII’s Winter Breakout overtook the Schubert Centre Wednesday

School district considers hiring non-teachers to teach

North Okanagan-Shuswap School District ponders way to counter provincial teacher shortage

Vernon and OKIB join economic forces

Okanagan Indian Band and city participate in CEDI to foster joint economic collaboration

Queens compete

Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics Club shows heart at event

Wife dies 4 days after husband killed in same car crash on Highway 3

Joan McKinnon was taken to hospital following the collision on Saturday, east of Yahk

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Cheer for the Okanagan athletes competing at the PyeongChang Olympics

A guide to what athletes from the Okanagan are competing in the Olympics and how to watch

John Horgan won’t retaliate in pipeline feud with Alberta

B.C. premier calls his counterpart’s wine ban a ‘distraction’ and hopes conflict will cool

Optimistic tone in B.C. business community

Concerns registered on housing affordability and tax increases

‘We here in the Columbia-River Revelstoke are sick and tired of this,’ says MLA Doug Clovechok

Clovechok to address minister of transportation and infrastructure on local constituents’ concerns about highway safety and snow removal on Hwy. 1. and 23.

South Okanagan man has urn containing his father’s ashes stolen

A Penticton resident is hopeful his father’s urn will be returned after it was stolen from his truck

Students get a taste of the work world

Students at King’s Christian School in Salmon Arm enjoy work experience placements during Career Week

Most Read