South Okanagan man killed in Family Day hit-and-run

The 68-year-old was struck at Winnipeg St. and Nanaimo Ave.

A pedestrian was killed in a hit and run crash that took place at Nanaimo and Winnipeg St. Feb. 15 at 7:40 p.m. (Google Maps)

Police are looking for witnesses to a fatal hit and run that killed a 68-year-old Penticton man on Family Day.

First responders were called to the intersection of Nanaimo Avenue and Winnipeg St. Monday, Feb. 15, at approximately 7:40 p.m., where a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. The vehicle didn’t remain at the scene, according to RCMP Const. James Grandy.

The 68-year-old victim was being treated for visible physical trauma by BC Ambulance personnel when police arrived. The man was taken to the Penticton hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The Penticton RCMP have many resources assisting with this investigation. They are asking for any witnesses, along with any dash camera and surveillance video of this incident someone may have to contact them.

If you witnessed this hit and run, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300, and reference file number 2021-2374.

