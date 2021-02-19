Tim Birmingham's homemade submarine is up for sale. The pricetag? $94,000. (Facebook)

South Okanagan man selling home-made submarine on Facebook

For a mere $94,000 you could have your own vessel to dive deep below the water

Have you ever wanted to dive beneath the waves of Okanagan Lake? A Keremeos man is selling a homemade submarine that could help achieve that dream.

Tim Birmingham posted his homemade submarine for sale on the Keremeos and Area online yard sale group on Facebook for $94,000.

The one-ton fiberglass and polyester submarine, shaped like a side-ways tear-drop diving-sphere, isn’t fully completed. It still requires some additional equipment and engineering knowledge to complete the project.

A 24-volt dual propeller system allows the submarine to move beneath the waves, with a nitrogen based ballast system for raising or sinking the vessel.

Okanagan Lake’s deepest spot is 232 metres down, or 761 feet, while Skaha Lake bottoms out at 57 metres below the surface or 186 feet.

The submarine has been tested up to a depth of 2,500 feet without occupants, according to Birmingham’s post.

Birmingham declined a request for an interview to talk about the submarine.

