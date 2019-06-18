B.C. Supreme Court chambers at the Penticton Law Courts on Main Street. (Western News file photo)

South Okanagan man sentenced to 18 months for two firearm offences

Waylon Faulhafer prohibited from possessing a firearm for life and issued DNA order

A South Okanagan man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for two firearm-related offences from January 2018.

Waylon Faulhafer was in B.C. Supreme Court on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to two charges — the possession of a non-restricted firearm without a valid license and the possession of a firearm contrary to a court ordered prohibition.

In January 2018, the RCMP detachment’s targeted enforcement unit arrested Faulhafer who was wanted for a break-and-enter in Valemont B.C.

READ MORE: Guns seized, four arrested at Penticton motel

When police arrested him outside a motel in Penticton, they discovered a .22 calibre rifle behind the front seat of a white pick-up truck that he had been driving, said Crown counsel Andrew Vandersluys in the statement of facts.

Faulhafer, 26, had been prohibited from possessing firearms for 10 years from a previous firearm offence.

Faulhafer acknowledged the firearm prohibition and his possession of the rifle, Vandersluys said.

READ MORE: Penticton panhandler going back to trial

Madam Justice Martha M. Devlin sentenced Faulhafer to 18 months in prison for the first offence and 12 months to be served concurrently for the second offence. Faulhafer is serving this time in addition to a remaining 309 days from a previous conviction.

“Mr. Faulhafer continues to find himself in possession of firearms without authorization and in violations of orders,” she said. “He can’t be considered a naive, first-time offender.”

As well, Devlin prohibited Faulhafer from possessing a firearm for life and issued a DNA order.

On June 18, defence counsel James Pennington described Faulhafer as “something of a wizard when it comes to mechanics” and as someone who had been suffering from an addiction to crystal methamphetamine for the past several years.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Robin Grant
Reporter, Penticton Western News
Email me or follow me on Twitter
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Previous story
Video: Shuswap Search and Rescue airlifts injured mountain biker
Next story
Woman brings mortar round to Shuswap RCMP detachment

Just Posted

Still room for golfers in KidSport tournament

Inaugural KidSport Greater Vernon Golf Tournament goes Thursday at Vernon Golf and Country Club

Arrested suspect connected to string of North Okanagan robberies

Man arrested after failed robbery at Enderby store may be involved in four other such crimes

Upper Room Mission grieves sudden deaths of two Vernon women

Mehgan and Teresa died in Vernon earlier this month — one from a fatal overdose, the other, a casualty of a high-risk lifestyle

Elected officials lobby for government grants for Vernon cultural centre

Planning process underway for the $40 million project

Homelessness, open drug use continue to plague Vernon

Last Wednesday a homeless man was observed occupying the entrance to the City of Vernon’s bylaw office

BREAKING: Trans Mountain expansion project gets green light, again

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the decision in Ottawa on Tuesday afternoon

Grieving B.C. mom hopes Facebook message leads to new investigation into son’s Surrey homicide

Criminal Justice Branch didn’t lay charges, concluding no substantial likelihood of murder or manslaughter conviction

Hergott: Contribution and Expectation of a will

Lawyer Paul Hergott continues his column on wills

B.C.’s measles vaccination program gains traction in May

More than 15,000 doses of the MMR vaccine has been administered across the province

B.C. farmers concerned Agricultural Land Reserve changes choking their livelihood

Dozens voice concerns at special meeting hosted on Vancouver Island

Beloved South Okanagan baker dies

Beloved baker Ben Manea died suddenly on June 15, bakery to operate for one final week

Knife-wielding man robs South Okanagan pizza shop

RCMP are looking for the suspect who was wearing a ski mask

UPDATE: Two-year-old involved in Chilliwack pool drowning has died

Toddler was reported to not be breathing as air ambulance called out Thursday afternoon

B.C. high school withdraws notices for temporary dress code

Parents previously told the Interior News they felt there was inadequate consultation over the rules

Most Read