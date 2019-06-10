Lawrence Jordan Brown, 28, is wanted by South Okanagan RCMP on several warrants. (RCMP supplied photo)

South Okanagan man wanted by RCMP

Lawrence Jordan Brown, 28, is wanted on outstanding warrants

RCMP in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted on several outstanding warrants.

Lawrence Jordan Brown, 28, has been charged with theft under $5,000, driving while suspended and failing to comply with his probation orders.

In 2012, Brown was listed as one of B.C.’s Top 10 most wanted thieves. At the time he had 57 prior convictions.

Should anyone know his whereabouts, they are encouraged to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

