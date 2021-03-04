RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

South Okanagan police looking for man accused in robbery and assault at pot shop

The man allegedly assaulted an employee at the BC Cannabis Store

Oliver RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a robbery and assault at a cannabis shop.

The man allegedly assaulted staff at the BC Cannabis Store in Oliver at 11 a.m. on Feb. 22, before stealing several cannabis products and leaving.

The man entered the store and allegedly assaulted the staff member after his request for a refund was denied.

Officers patrolled the area and collected video surveillance that showed the suspect.

“We’re releasing video of the suspect to the public as we hope to identify him, and prevent him from committing future offences of this kind in the South Okanagan,” said Const. James Grandy.

READ MORE:Oliver man arrested for having a handgun in his waistband near a bank

The man is described as Caucasian, with a French-Canadian accent, about 5’ 10” tall, with short brown hair and light blonde facial hair.

At the time of the alleged assault and robbery, he was wearing a navy blue baseball cap, black jacket, dark pants and shoes.

If you witnessed this incident, can identify the suspect, or have any other information, you are asked to call the Oliver RCMP at 250-498-3422.

Callers can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

(Government of B.C.)
INFOGRAPHIC: How one pub trivia night can lead to nearly 300 COVID-19 exposures

One person with COVID-19 led to dozens of new cases

