A delivery worker tested positive for COVID-19 in Penticton. (Photo by Canada Post)

South Okanagan postal worker tests positive for COVID-19

A Canada Post statement said the worker had not been in a local facility in the last week

Canada Post has confirmed that a Penticton postal worker tested positive for COVID-19.

In an email to the Western, Canada Post media relations Phil Legault said that the government agency was informed on Tuesday about the positive test result.

The employee, a delivery agent for the postal service, has not been in a Canada Post facility in the last week, and has followed the service’s physical distancing measures, wore personal protective equipment and used hand sanitizer, Canada Post said.

“We have followed the guidance of public health in informing employees, supporting contact tracing and conducting a sanitization of the facility,” said Legault. “We are sanitizing all areas in the facility, focusing on areas where the employee worked.”

READ MORE: Penticton’s Starbucks closes for COVID-19 case

The World Health Organization (WHO) and Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) have made public assurances that the risk when handling mail, including international mail, is low.

According to the PHAC, there is no known risk of coronaviruses entering Canada on parcels or packages. In general, because of poor survivability of coronaviruses on surfaces, there is a low risk of spread from products or packaging shipped over a period of days or weeks. Currently, there is no evidence of COVID-19 being transmitted by imported goods or packages.

Canada Post has enacted safety measures and has committed to following the advice of public health officials at all levels to keep their employees safe and address their concerns.

“We’ve implemented physical distancing and active screening in our facilities, have visible markings, staggered start times where necessary, increased cleaning, made safety equipment and sanitizer available at all times and provided reusable face coverings, which are mandatory in all of our facilities across the country for our employees, contractors and customers,” said Legault.

Most Read