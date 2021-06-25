South Okanagan RCMP arrest prolific offender in possesion of drugs, loaded gun

Penticton RCMP seized these drugs from 34-year-old Samuel Prescott-Perreault after he was arrested June 22 in Oliver. (RCMP photo)

Penticton RCMP arrested a known repeat offender after he was found breaking court orders while in possession of a loaded-hand gun and a large amount of drugs.

Samuel Prescott-Perreault, 34, was arrested June 22 in Oliver after police witnessed him speeding in a “dangerous manner that posed a significant risk to the public” while under a court-ordered driving ban.

Prescott-Perreault was out on a release order for firearm-related offenses.

After seeing the police, the Prescott-Perreault exited the vehicle and fled through a quiet residential area where he was subsequently found hiding and arrested.

Police found Prescott-Perreault to be in possession of a loaded 9mm Beretta handgun and a large quantity of illicit drugs.

He will remain in custody with his next court appearance set for July 7.

He’s facing charges of dangerous driving, flight from police, prohibited driving, possession of an unauthorized firearm, and drug-related offences.

“This investigation was an excellent example of a coordinated effort exercised by police officers from multiple jurisdictions to safely arrest a high profile repeat offender,” said Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck. “It is very concerning when these offenders are in possession of loaded firearms while actively committing crimes and fleeing from the police. These actions and firearms pose significant risk both real and potential to innocent bystanders and our officers.”

Prescott-Perreault has been arrested numerous other times, dating back to at least 2016 when he attempted to climb onto the roof of the Canadian Tire building but eventually surrendered to police.

Penticton RCMP seized this loaded handgun from 34-year-old Samuel Prescott-Perreault after he was arrested June 22 in Oliver. (RCMP photo)

