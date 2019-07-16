South Okanagan RCMP seize firearms from residence

Penticton RCMP blocked access to a cul de sac off Pineview Road on Tuesday as they responded to a mental health assistance call.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on Gordon Place, where two RCMP vehicles were blocking the street access and the RCMP police dog services was at another location further down at the end of Dartmouth Drive.

“There was an incident involving a fellow with a long rifle and he had an argument with a tenant. He is an elderly gentleman and I think there might have been some misunderstanding on his part and some mental health concerns and so we seized all of his firearms,” said Const. James Grandy.

RCMP said the man was co-operative with the officers and that everyone was safe.

“We will be following up with Interior Health to try and get him some help,” said Grandy, adding charges will not be filed against the man.