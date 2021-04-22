South Okanagan records week of 49 new COVID-19 cases

Penticton was the highest with 28 of the cases

The weekly COVID-19 case numbers for the South Okanagan were updated on Wednesday, April 20. Penticton saw 28 new cases, while the region including Oliver and Osoyoos saw 21. (BC CDC)

Weekly COVID-19 cases in Penticton went down, while cases in the South Okanagan went up over the last week according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

There were 28 new cases recorded over the week of April 11 to 17 in Penticton and 21 in the South Okanagan region including Oliver and Osoyoos.

Princeton and Keremeos both saw no new cases for the week.

The previous week saw 50 total new cases, with 37 in Penticton, 12 in the South Okanagan, and one in Keremeos.

Summerland saw six new cases over the most recent week, down from 12 the week before.

The Central Okanagan, which maintains the highest weekly COVID-19 case numbers in the Interior, saw 242 for the week of April 11 to 17.

The province saw 862 more COVID-19 cases, with Interior Health reporting 54 for Wednesday, April 20.

Currently, there are a record number of 483 people in the hospital across the province, with 164 in intensive care.

