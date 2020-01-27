Sugarlump chairlift remains closed for the third consecutive day. (File)

South Okanagan ski hill reports ex-employee to RCMP, closes lift amid investigation

‘We are actively investigating and dealing with the actions of a former employee,’ said the resort

A chairlift at Oliver’s Baldy Mountain Resort remains closed for the third consecutive day.

The resort cites an ongoing RCMP investigation into a former employee and “procedural difficulties caused by certain stolen records,” as the reasoning behind the closure.

“As some of you may have heard, we are actively investigating and dealing with the actions of a former employee,” the resort wrote on its Facebook page on Jan. 25. “We have reported several infractions of this former employee to the RCMP. Because this is an active investigation, we cannot go into the specifics of these actions at this time.”

The resort is working with Technical Safety BC to get the lift reopened.

“Our team has taken all necessary (and extra) precautionary steps to ensure that our equipment and lifts are operating safely and efficiently,” read the social media post. “In addition to working with Technical Safety BC, we have also been in contact and are working with our lift company partners and experts in chair lift mechanics to ensure ALL lifts are safe and operational.”

Oliver RCMP said while charges have not been laid a criminal investigation is underway.

“As a result of the actions allegedly taken by the individual, at the focus of the police investigation, resort officials chose to shut down the affected ski lift operations to ensure the safety of their customers. Further inspections are occurring this morning (Jan. 27) after which all lifts are expected to reopen.”

According to its Facebook page, Baldy has consulted legal counsel and will take all necessary steps to pursue the responsible parties.

As of now, the resort is taking the lift closure one day at a time and did not mention an anticipated reopening date.

Baldy Mountain Resort did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Oliver RCMP at 250-498-3422.

