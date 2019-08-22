BC Wildfire Service is starting to release crews, gear and some equipment from the Eagle Bluff wildfire in the South Okanagan. It is currently listed as held. (Photo courtesy of BC Wildfire)

South Okanagan wildfire monitored closely for hot spots

The Eagle Bluff wildfire, north of Oliver, is classified as held

Mop up continues at the Eagle Bluff wildfire in the South Okanagan with crews being released from their duties now that it is classified as held.

BC Wildfire said the fire, mapped at 2,632 hectares and 10 kilometres south east of Okanagan Falls, will be closely monitored using cameras, ground patrols and aerial scans as necessary.

READ MORE: South Okanagan pays it forward to BC Wildfire Service firefighters

On Thursday crews will mop up and patrol the fire on the west, east and south flanks with the objective to identify and extinguish hot spots within 200 feet of the fire perimeter. As these areas are patrolled and extinguished, crews will continue to be released from the fire along with some gear and equipment.

According to BC Wildfire, after consultation with land managers and other partners, it has been identified and decided to allow the fire to take its natural course while being monitored.

An area restriction order for Crown land in the vicinity of the Eagle Bluff wildfire remains in place for the purpose of public safety and to ensure the safety of firefighting personnel. The order will remain in place until noon on Aug. 30 or until it is rescinded.

To report a typo, email: editor@keremeosreview.com.

@KeremeosReview
editor@keremeosreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. family stranded in Croatia desperate to come home

Just Posted

Drugs, cash and 11 people apprehended at Vernon house

RCMP executed warrant at 35th Street home for second time in a month

B.C. family stranded in Croatia desperate to come home

Funds being raised to bring back mom and two children

North Okanagan transit to UBCO resumes

Fall schedule begins Sunday, Sept. 1

Coldstream woman transforms synthetic waste into art

UBCO grad’s exhibit at Caetani Centre

Theft of Vernon teen’s stolen bike has happy ending

A 31 year old man from Alberta was arrested Wednesday and is currently in custody facing charges

Sister Speak comes home to Okanagan on world tour

Shosws in Kelowna, Vernon and Revelstoke

South Okanagan wildfire monitored closely for hot spots

The Eagle Bluff wildfire, north of Oliver, is classified as held

UBC Okanagan, Lake Country joint community pool not a reality

Lake Country residents want a community pool, survey shows

Hell’s Angel prospect back in custody after being charged with assault

The 30-year-old man now faces several additional charges

New South Okanagan winery will open its doors soon

Phantom Creek Estates announced its new CEO and winemaker, and completed first phase of construction

B.C. man tells judge he attempted suicide a month before daughters’ murders

Andrew Berry takes stand in his defense for December 2017 deaths of young daughters

‘Plenty of time for a deal’: Teachers’ union expects kids back in school on Sept. 3

BCTF says class size, composition at the heart of the issue

Shuswap’s Rust Valley Restorers team rolling onto Netflix

Mike and Connor Hall, Avery Shoaf see Tappen-based television show expand to streaming service

Okanagan Rail Ride gathering steam ahead of inaugural race

The ride is a non-competitive event celebrating the Okanagan Rail Trail

Most Read