South Okanagan wildfires remain out of control

Thomas Creek and Nk’Mip Creek wildfires have been burning since July

Two large wildfires burning in the South Okanagan remain out of control as of the evening of Aug. 12.

The Thomas Creek wildfire, three kilometres northeast of Okanagan Falls, is at an estimated size of 11,755 hectares. The fire was discovered on Sunday, July 11.

Crews are establishing guards around the perimeter of the fire and are using planned ignitions to contain the fire. Canadian Armed Forces personnel are working with BC Wildfire Service staff.

There are 46 firefighters, 47 Canadian Armed Forces personnel, 33 support staff, 277 pieces of heavy equipment and four helicopters at the scene.

Evacuation orders remain in place for the Derenzy Lake and Allandale Lake areas.

The Nk’Mip Creek wildfire, six kilometres north of Osoyoos, has an estimated size of 17,472 hectares. It was discovered July 19.

Air tankers have been used to apply retardant to slow the spread of the wildfire as crews are continuing to establish guards around the perimeter of the fire.

At this fire, 98 Mexican firefighters are working in the south and east areas of the fire.

A total of 229 firefighters, 10 structural protection personnel, 39 support staff, 39 pieces of heavy equipment and eight helicopters are at this wildfire.

The provinces fire danger rating for the region is listed as high to extreme, according to information from the BC Wildfire Service.

