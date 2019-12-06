Southbound lane of Silver Star Road closed for rollover

BX Swan Lake Fire Department is on scene for a vehicle rollover on Silver Star Road near Aspen Road on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (Google)

Emergency responders are on scene on Silver Star Road near Aspen Road for a vehicle rollover.

BX Swan Lake Fire Department members are in the 8000 block of Silver Star Road and report the southbound lane is blocked off.

The vehicle’s lone occupant was able to get out of the vehicle and is now in the care of BC Ambulance Services.

Following a checkup with emergency responders, the patient was cleared with no injuries and is awaiting a tow truck.

READ MORE: Vernon cafés compete to pour the perfect cup of hot cocoa

READ MORE: Trailer fire near Vernon claims cat

A vehicle #rollover has been reported in the 8000 block of Silver Star Road (near Aspen Road). BX Swan Lake Fire Department is en route @SilverStarMR #yourvernon #vernonmorningstar #drivesafe — Vernon Morning Star (@VernonNews) December 6, 2019

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.