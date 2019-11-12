Southbound lanes of Coquihalla closed north of Hope

Accident happened earlier this afternoon

The south bound lanes of the Coquihalla Highway north of Hope are closed after an accident this afternoon.

Drive BC initially said both directions were closed due to a car accident south of Carolin Mine Road, however the northbound lanes have since reopened.

For up to date information visit Drive BC’s Twitter account.

UPDATE – #BCHwy5 closed in both directions due to a vehicle incident south of Carolin Mine Road Exit. Assessment in progress. Consider using an alternate route: #BCHwy1 or #BCHwy3. Details: https://t.co/k0PP3IoG9h

— Drive BC (@DriveBC) November 12, 2019

