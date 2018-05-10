Spall activates emergency operations centre

Portion of Powerhouse Road closed due to water

The Township of Spallumcheen has activated a Level 1 Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) due to localized flooding, the result of spring freshet, and rain and snowmelt.

The township’s public works crew will be reviewing different areas in the municipality where there are flooding risks to township infrastructure. Updates will be provided on the township’s website at www.spallumcheentwp.bc.ca.

Please respect working crews, signage and traffic barriers at all times and use caution when traveling Township roads.

ROADS CLOSED

– Powerhouse Road – Closed as of 3:30 p.m. May 9 south of Demorest due to Meighan Creek breaching the road.

AREAS OF CAUTION

Please note the following roads are on flood watch, please use caution:

– Eagle Rock Road – Water is threatening to breach the road – use caution and report any issues to the township.

– Demorest Road – Culvert water levels rising – use caution and report any issues to the township.

GENERAL FLOODING INFORMATION

Anyone who is concerned that water is threatening a structure on their property due to overflowing ditches should contact the municipal office at 250-546-3013. If water is not a threat to structures, the township requests that residents wait for water to naturally dissipate as resources are limited.

The Township of Spallumcheen would like to remind residents that they are responsible for protecting their buildings and properties from flooding. Sandbags are available, at no cost, for self-filling at the Township of Spallumcheen public works yard located at 1511 Eagle Rock Road (bring your own shovel).

It is recommended that residents use caution around creeks and streams, as fast moving water may cause erosion and instability of bank edges.

For more information visit the township’s website at www.spallumcheentwp.bc.ca or call 250-546-3013.


