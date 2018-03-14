Spall hosts budget open house

Learn about the proposed five-year financial plan today from 3-7 p.m. at township office

Spallumcheen residents can have a look at the township’s proposed five-year financial plan.

Council and staff will host an open house on the budget plans today (Wednesday) from 3 to 7 p.m. at the township office.

The top three items on display will include the Pleasant Valley Road project (scheduled to begin this spring), brushing program options, and the purchase of a new fire truck.

“We will also be featuring presentations from Parks and Recreation Services (the new guide is available for pick-up) and highlights from the first two budget drafts,” said chief financial officer Amy Vienneau.

Mayor, council and staff will be available to answer questions and citizens are encouraged to complete a survey which is also available on the township website (www.spallumcheentwp.bc.ca).

