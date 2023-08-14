Vernon North Okanagan RCMP continue to investigate a shooting in Spallumcheen that sent one person to hospital Sunday, Aug. 13. (File photo)

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP continue to investigate a shooting in Spallumcheen that sent one person to hospital Sunday, Aug. 13. (File photo)

Spall shooting victim ‘less than forthcoming’ – RCMP

Man, 31, wounded in shooting in township Sunday, Aug. 13; police believe attack was targeted

Police are investigating after a man was shot on a rural property in Spallumcheen late Sunday night.

Multiple gunshots were reported coming from a property in the 4800-block of Grandview Flats Road South shortly before midnight Sunday, Aug. 13. Officers responded to the area where they found a 31-year old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim suffered non life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“The man is known to police and has been less than forthcoming with investigators,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “From our initial investigation, this appears to be a targeted attack and there is no known risk to the public.”

As part of the ongoing investigation, police have secured a residence in the area that is believed to be related to the shooting.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Armstrong detachment at 250-546-3028 and quote file 2023-5197.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or leaving a tip online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: Pilot missing after leaving scene of helicopter crash near Enderby

READ MORE: Vernon RCMP respond to 30+ reports of pets in hot vehicles this summer

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

North Okanagan Regional DistrictRCMPShooting

Love The Vernon Morning Star?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Man shot by police in multi-hour standoff in Grand Forks
Next story
Pilot missing after leaving scene of helicopter crash near Enderby

Just Posted

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP continue to investigate a shooting in Spallumcheen that sent one person to hospital Sunday, Aug. 13. (File photo)
Spall shooting victim ‘less than forthcoming’ – RCMP

A view of smoky skies from Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (Lena Simonson/Facebook)
Wildfire smoke settling into North Okanagan-Shuswap

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and the City lf Vernon reminder residents to keep dogs and pets out of parked vehicles with a heat wave in the weather forecast for this week. (RCMP photo illustration)
Vernon RCMP respond to 30 reports of pets in hot vehicles so far this summer

As of Monday afternoon, the scene of the helicopter crash has been cleaned up, however the pilot still remains unaccounted for. (Brendan Shykora-Morning Star)
Pilot missing after leaving scene of helicopter crash near Enderby