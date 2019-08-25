UPDATED: Power restored to parts of Spallumcheen, Armstrong

Hydro crews investigating unscheduled outage that occurred at 2:30 p.m., affecting 1,700+ customers

UPDATED SUNDAY, 4:27 P.M.: BC Hydro’s website is no longer showing outage in Spallumcheen/Armstrong so the repair has been completed. No word yet on what caused the outage.

ORIGINAL

An outage has wiped out power to parts of Spallumcheen and Armstrong.

BC Hydro is reporting on its website that more than 1,700 customers in an area east of Round Lake Road, north of Pineridge Road, south of Swanson Mountain Road are without power Sunday afternoon.

The outage was first reported at around 2:30 p.m. and a crew was expected to arrive on-scene around 4 p.m.

The cause is under investigation.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Jaws of Life used to rescue driver in Lumby crash

Just Posted

Parts of Spallumcheen, Armstrong lose power

Hydro crews investigating unscheduled outage that occurred at 2:30 p.m., affecting 1,700+ customers

Both men involved in weekend Coalmont shooting may face charges; witnesses say alcohol a factor

Alcohol may have been a factor in a shooting near Coalmont B.C.… Continue reading

Vernon team wins second straight NOSL title

North Enderby Timber crushes Salmon Arm Beer Badgers 8-1 in soccer league championship

Vernon MMA fighter captures middleweight belt at home

Jordan Cabrejos scores victory at XFC Unbanned, the return of mixed martial arts to Vernon

Clouds Sunday, sunshine and heat Monday

Weather forecast for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen looks spectacular

VIDEO: B.C. woman meets biological mother, 38 years later

Mother never gave up hope of finding daughter, despite all the obstacles

Church building has been a landmark on Summerland’s Butler Street

Neighbourhood in Lowertown has gone through changes over the years.

B.C. VIEWS: Pipelines set to roll as federal politicians posture

Projects to drive B.C., Canadian economy in years ahead

B.C. Lions fall to 1-9 after 13-10 loss to Ticats

Lowly Leos have dropped six straight CFL contests

Man shot near Coalmont airlifted to hospital

A man was shot near Coalmont B.C. Saturday afternoon. The victim was… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. woman meets biological mother, 38 years later

Mother never gave up hope of finding daughter, despite all the obstacles

B.C. man who died after rescuing swimmer was known for helping others

Shaun Nugent described as a dad, a coach, a hero and ‘stand-up guy’ at celebration of life

B.C. RCMP plane chases fleeing helicopter as part of major cross-border drug bust

The helicopter eventually landed at a rural property near Chilliwack

PHOTOS: Brazil military begins operations to fight Amazon fires

Amazon fires have become a global issue, escalating tensions between Brazil and European countries

Most Read