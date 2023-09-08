Spallumcheen boil water advisory lifted

The advisory was for the Eagle Rock local area service

A boil water advisory for the Eagle Rock local service area in Spallumcheen has ended Friday, Sept. 8.

The Township of Spallumcheen first notified residents of the advisory on July 27. The advisory was issued out of an abundance of caution and on the advice of Interior Health.

“The Township is committed to providing quality water and will continue to monitor and complete testing on the system while working with Interior Health to protect the health of our users,” the township said in a Friday media release.

Since the boil water advisory was first directed by Interior Health, the township has been working wit hits engineers, water specialists and the health authority to narrow in on the source of the contamination and resolve the issue.

The township received word from Interior Health that the advisory can be lifted as of Sept. 8.

“Thank you to the residents and businesses who were impacted by this boil water advisory for your patience,” the township said.

The Eagle Rock local service area remains on Stage 1 water restrictions. More information can be found on the township’s website.

