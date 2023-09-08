A boil water advisory for the Eagle Rock local area service has been lifted Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (Photo/Shutterstock)

A boil water advisory for the Eagle Rock local area service has been lifted Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (Photo/Shutterstock)

Spallumcheen boil water advisory lifted

The advisory was for the Eagle Rock local area service

A boil water advisory for the Eagle Rock local service area in Spallumcheen has ended Friday, Sept. 8.

The Township of Spallumcheen first notified residents of the advisory on July 27. The advisory was issued out of an abundance of caution and on the advice of Interior Health.

“The Township is committed to providing quality water and will continue to monitor and complete testing on the system while working with Interior Health to protect the health of our users,” the township said in a Friday media release.

Since the boil water advisory was first directed by Interior Health, the township has been working wit hits engineers, water specialists and the health authority to narrow in on the source of the contamination and resolve the issue.

The township received word from Interior Health that the advisory can be lifted as of Sept. 8.

“Thank you to the residents and businesses who were impacted by this boil water advisory for your patience,” the township said.

The Eagle Rock local service area remains on Stage 1 water restrictions. More information can be found on the township’s website.

READ MORE: Kelowna, Lake Country wildfires now considered under control

READ MORE: Lytton fire survivor faces emotional journey

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Drinking waterNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictWater

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. salmon swimming through summer sauna get emergency intervention
Next story
More public input sought for Vernon Active Living Centre

Just Posted

The Vernon Vipers beat the Salmon Arm Silverbacks 1-0 in preseason action Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (Vernon Vipers photo)
Vernon Vipers prevail over Salmon Arm in low-scoring preseason game

The Vernon and District Immigrant and Cultural Services Society is hosting a fun, interaction Indigenous Learning Tour at participating downtown Vernon businesses through the month of September. (VDICSS photo)
Connect with Indigenous culture on fun, interactive Vernon tour

More public input is being sought by the City of Vernon on the Active Living Centre that will be built on 43rd Avenue on the old Kin Race Track site. A pair of open houses to discuss the project will be held later in September. (City of Vernon photo)
More public input sought for Vernon Active Living Centre

A boil water advisory for the Eagle Rock local area service has been lifted Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (Photo/Shutterstock)
Spallumcheen boil water advisory lifted

Pop-up banner image