Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP officers and the Police Dog Service unit gathered at a rural property in Spallumcheen Monday, Aug. 31, in an unsuccessful search for a break, enter and theft suspect. (File photo)

Spallumcheen break-and-enter suspect still on loose

Police called after surveillance video showed man on property looking into windows of buildings

Local police are still searching for a suspect in connection with a Spallumcheen break-and-enter investigation.

Numerous RCMP officers descended upon a property in the 4200 block of Hullcar Road Monday, Aug. 31, after being alerted to a suspicious person on the property.

“The complainant advised a man could be seen on video surveillance walking around the property, looking in windows and gained entry to an outbuilding,” said Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Tania Finn.

Officers responded, viewed the surveillance footage, and obtained a description of the suspect. Given the large rural area, investigators requested the Police Dog Service unit attend in order to establish a track for the individual.

“Our Police Dog Services unit tracked from the location the suspect was last seen,” said Finn. “Within a short time period, PDS located a dirt bike stolen from a different property hidden in some bushes.”

Additional police resources were dispatched to the area in order to establish a perimeter in an attempt to locate the suspect. Despite the heavy police presence, the suspect was not located.

The investigation into the break, enter and theft continues. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: Car fire snuffed near Kin Beach

READ MORE: Serious Enderby motorcycle crash sparks probe into police work


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. nurse one of countless COVID-19 survivors looking for answers
Next story
Dynamite found in river in Kamloops detonated by police

Just Posted

Spallumcheen break-and-enter suspect still on loose

Police called after surveillance video showed man on property looking into windows of buildings

UPDATE: Lake Country water outage cancelled

An infrastructure upgrade along Okanagan Centre Rd. W for Sept. 1 has been cancelled

Get Outdoors!: Behold! Migration season is upon us in North Okanagan

Outdoors columnist Roseanne Van Ee presents ample opportunity to commune with nature this autumn

EDITORIAL: Continuing caution to control COVID-19

New cases of pandemic continue to increase in British Columbia

Heavy police presence reported near Enderby

Police dogs, helicopters spotted near Canyon Road, Hullcar area

1,100 active COVID-19 cases in B.C. following continued surge over weekend

Roughly 5,790 people in B.C. have tested positive for the contagious respiratory virus since January

How many Canadians will need to get vaccinated against COVID-19? Officials aren’t sure

Canada has secured contracts for four potential vaccines

Keep businesses going to outlast COVID-19, B.C. government told

Greater Vancouver Board of Trade releases recovery proposals

Dynamite found in river in Kamloops detonated by police

A fisherman was pulling in his anchor near the Lafarge Road Bridge on Aug. 26 when he found a bag of explosives

Crews scan for hot spots on Christie Mountain wildfire in Penticton

Smoke continues to be visible as Christie Mountain wildfire crews burn, fall single trees

Upper Mission, Ramada shootings unrelated to recent gun death in Kelowna

One man died following a shooting in the McCulloch area of Kelowna on Sunday

Langley’s top cop reassigned amid charity gala questions

Overtime concerns raised in connection to RCMP attendance at Langely City mayor’s gala

Rogers expands 5G network to 26 B.C. markets, but consumer adoption will take time

Most Canadians won’t be able to access the technology immediately because the network requires use of a 5G-enabled phone

B.C. nurse one of countless COVID-19 survivors looking for answers

‘I would be considered one of the completely healed cases in terms of statistics’

Most Read