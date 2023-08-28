Spallumcheen commends Okanagan wildfire fight

Now that the fire in their backyard has been extinguished, Spallumcheen residents are applauding the work taking place in the Central Okanagan.

The Baker Forest Service Road fire above the McLeod subdivision was sparked Aug. 21. It is now out, but Armstrong Spallumcheen firefighters have been assisting the many teams on the ground with structure protection in the Central Okanagan.

“The RDCO (Regional District Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre) has set a high standard and excellent model to follow for how an effective coordinated approach and clear and concise information sharing has been instrumental in their continued success in managing the fires within their borders,” said Spallumcheen mayor Christine Fraser. “From everyone on the front lines to those working in the centralized Emergency Operations Centre and all the support agencies; everyone involved in this work should be very proud of what they have accomplished during the past few weeks.

“To all those residents and businesses located in the RDCO who may have suffered losses and to the many people still displaced from their homes, our thoughts are with you during this difficult time.”

Community members have also been incredibly grateful for the hard working firefighters are doing.

Spallumcheen resident Karl Luttmerding brought food for the BC Wildfire Service crew battling the Baker blaze over the weekend.

“These men and lady all live in our surrounding communities including Armstrong, Vernon and Coldstream. We were more than happy to supply them with a couple fresh pizzas.”

B.C. Wildfires 2023North Okanagan Regional District