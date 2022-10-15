Spallumcheen council continues status quo

Spallumcheen council hasn’t changed.

Preliminary election results show the township incumbent candidates are all keeping their seats.

The six existing councillors all ran against newcomer Carolyn Farris. Each of them received votes in the 400 range while Farris garnered 140 votes.

Gerry Popoff topped the polls with 438 votes, followed by Christine Lemaire with 430, Joe Van Tienhoven with 414, Todd York with 413, Andrews Casson with 410 and Jon Bakker with 406.

Incumbent mayor Christine Fraser was acclaimed with no opposition.

READ MORE: Vernon voters share issues to matter to them at the polls

READ MORE: Election 2022 results: Mayoral winners across BC

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Election 2022North Okanagan Regional District