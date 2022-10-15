Spallumcheen council continues status quo

Spallumcheen council hasn’t changed.
Preliminary election results show the township incumbent candidates are all keeping their seats.
The six existing councillors all ran against newcomer Carolyn Farris. Each of them received votes in the 400 range while Farris garnered 140 votes.
Gerry Popoff topped the polls with 438 votes, followed by Christine Lemaire with 430, Joe Van Tienhoven with 414, Todd York with 413, Andrews Casson with 410 and Jon Bakker with 406.
Incumbent mayor Christine Fraser was acclaimed with no opposition.
@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and subscribe to our daily newsletter.