On the stage under the spotlights at Armstrong's Centennial Theatre, Township of Spallumcheen candidates John Bakker (from left, Andrew Casson, Carolyn Farris, Gerry Popoff, Christine LeMaire, Joe Van Tienhoven and Todd York listen to a question from the floor at an all-candidates forum Tuesday, Sept. 27. The event was hosted by the Armstrong-Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Spallumcheen council continues status quo

Existing councillors re-elected in 2022 general election

Spallumcheen council hasn’t changed.

Preliminary election results show the township incumbent candidates are all keeping their seats.

The six existing councillors all ran against newcomer Carolyn Farris. Each of them received votes in the 400 range while Farris garnered 140 votes.

Gerry Popoff topped the polls with 438 votes, followed by Christine Lemaire with 430, Joe Van Tienhoven with 414, Todd York with 413, Andrews Casson with 410 and Jon Bakker with 406.

Incumbent mayor Christine Fraser was acclaimed with no opposition.

