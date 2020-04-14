Spallumcheen council meetings open to public electronically

Residents need to request code to be able to catch meetings via phone or electronic devices

The Township of Spallumcheen’s council meetings are being made available to the public via phone or electronically. (Morning Star - file photo)

Township of Spallumcheen residents interested in the goings-on in the community while the COVID-19 crisis continues can follow along electronically.

Spallumcheen council meetings are available by phone, computer or electronic device.

“We’ve tested our new electronic meeting process with much success,” Mayor Christine Fraser said. “The public is welcome to attend or to listen to the meeting via their phones or computers and devices.”

There may be room to attend meetings in person but with council and staff practising social distancing in the chambers, space is very limited.

The next regular council meeting is Monday, April 20, at 7 p.m., though the time could change based on the number of items up for discussion. Changes will be posted on the township’s website under News.

If you would like to virtually attend, please email mail@spallumcheentwp.bc.ca or contact the office at 250-546-3013 and an access code will be provided to you. If you’d like to go in-person, also call to see if room is available.

All township departments continue to provide service to residents in the order of essential services first and other services as time permits.

The township has established a sandbagging station at the public works yard (1511 Eagle Rock Road) for people who want to prepare for flood mitigation.

Bags and sand are provided. You bring the shovel and the labour.

No open burning continues in the township. The ban was put in place March 26 due to COVID-19 and based on requirements by the provincial government.

Persons in violation of the burning regulations may be subject to Municipal Ticket Information fines up to $2,000.



