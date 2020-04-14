The Township of Spallumcheen’s council meetings are being made available to the public via phone or electronically. (Morning Star - file photo)

Spallumcheen council meetings open to public electronically

Residents need to request code to be able to catch meetings via phone or electronic devices

Township of Spallumcheen residents interested in the goings-on in the community while the COVID-19 crisis continues can follow along electronically.

Spallumcheen council meetings are available by phone, computer or electronic device.

“We’ve tested our new electronic meeting process with much success,” Mayor Christine Fraser said. “The public is welcome to attend or to listen to the meeting via their phones or computers and devices.”

There may be room to attend meetings in person but with council and staff practising social distancing in the chambers, space is very limited.

The next regular council meeting is Monday, April 20, at 7 p.m., though the time could change based on the number of items up for discussion. Changes will be posted on the township’s website under News.

If you would like to virtually attend, please email mail@spallumcheentwp.bc.ca or contact the office at 250-546-3013 and an access code will be provided to you. If you’d like to go in-person, also call to see if room is available.

All township departments continue to provide service to residents in the order of essential services first and other services as time permits.

  • The township has established a sandbagging station at the public works yard (1511 Eagle Rock Road) for people who want to prepare for flood mitigation.

Bags and sand are provided. You bring the shovel and the labour.

  • No open burning continues in the township. The ban was put in place March 26 due to COVID-19 and based on requirements by the provincial government.

Persons in violation of the burning regulations may be subject to Municipal Ticket Information fines up to $2,000.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Municipal Government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Housing says it won’t report illegal suites as 20,000 apply for rent supplement
Next story
COVID-19: City of Vernon Ambassadors speak to hundreds over Easter weekend

Just Posted

Spallumcheen council meetings open to public electronically

Residents need to request code to be able to catch meetings via phone or electronic devices

COVID-19: City of Vernon Ambassadors speak to hundreds over Easter weekend

Six ambassadors toured local parks, public spaces, to remind residents of social distancing

Tape or no tape: Armstrong parks remain closed due to COVID-19

An individual, or individuals, continue to take caution tape down from Armstrong parks

Open burning still banned for Okanagan

Restrictions continue for high smoke sensitivity zones in an effort to help fight COVID-19

North Okanagan Winterlude proposed to brighten spirits

Community-wide gathering at Armstrong’s IPE Fairgrounds proposed for first weekend in December

‘We see your grief’: B.C.’s total test positive cases top 1,500 as deaths rise to 72

Three new deaths were all in longterm care

Two of three wildfires south of Cawston classified as out

A three-person BC Wildfire Service crew patrolled the area today

Wildfire east of Merritt 69 ha, remains classified as ‘being held’

Crews will be heading out for a final patrol of the area tomorrow (April 15)

Wildfire north of Lytton grows to 30ha, classified as ‘being held’

The wildfire, burning in steep terrain, is not currently threatening any structures

Mobile Medical Unit set up in Abbotsford to treat COVID-19 outbreak among Mission inmates

Fraser Health also creating a secure site at hospital; 41 positive tests at institution so far

BC Housing says it won’t report illegal suites as 20,000 apply for rent supplement

The supplement can provide up to $500 per month

As B.C. grapples with pandemic, top doctor marks grim anniversary of overdose crisis

Dr. Henry said the stigma associated with addiction, the challenges with getting help remained top of mind

COVID-19: B.C. hospitals getting some scheduled surgeries done

Urgent as well as emergency procedures going ahead

Three more cases of COVID-19 at Bylands Nurseries in West Kelowna

A total of 23 people have been infected in the outbreak among a group of temporary foreign workers in West Kelowna

Most Read