Spallumcheen council welcomes return to normalcy with open house

The Township of Spallumcheen will hold a special open house and barbecue for its residents from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, at the township hall to welcome them back to a world returning to a somewhat stage of normal. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Zoom meetings. Phone meetings. Phone inquiries. Emails galore.

COVID-19 certainly changed the way the world had to do business and interact with people over the past 18 months.

But as things are returning to normal, the mayor and council from the Township of Spallumcheen would like to welcome its residents back with a special open house.

The event is set for Tuesday, July 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Township Hall, 4144 Spallumcheen Way.

“Mayor and council will be on hand throughout the open house to update you on what the township has been up to this past year and a half,” said Mayor Christine Fraser.

A barbecue will be provided by the Lions and Kin Clubs of Armstrong. There will also be prize draws.

Information will be provided on road maintenance and speed; the North Okanagan Wastewater Recovery Project; planning and development; water district dissolutions; the Rose Swanson Select Committee; taxes; and more.

