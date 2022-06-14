Spallumcheen extends FireSmart contest deadlines

Property owners and township youth aged five-to-18 have until June 30 to submit entries for chance at prizes

The Township of Spallumcheen has extended the entry deadline for a pair of FireSmart contests for its youth and property owners to June 30. (Carly Gare photo)

Two contests in the Township of Spallumcheen with a FireSmart theme have been given entry deadline extensions.

The contests launched in May are for youth aged five-to-18 and for township property owners.

“We have extended the deadline for the FireSmarting contest to June 30 and the prize draw will take place at the July 4 council meeting,” said deputy corporate officer Lisa Gyorkos.

The Property Owner contest encourages resident to complete FireSmarting activities on their property by submitting before and after photos that show the project(s) completed.

Every property demonstrating improve FireSmarting will be entered in a grand prize draw for a $350 prize pack.

Youth are asked to list five activities that could be done to FireSmart their property.

Every submission will be entered into a grand prize draw for a pair of AirPods.

“It’s a great time to get people thinking about FireSmarting before fire season is fully here,” said Mayor Christine Fraser.

“FireSmarting is so important because we are surrounded by forested areas and we have seen countless examples of how people have completed FireSmarting on their property and it made the difference in being able to save their homes.”

Township council is committed to supporting emergency preparedness. At a community level, council applied for and received $35,000 from the Community Resiliency Investment – FireSmart Community Funding program. The township also applied for and was awarded $45,000 in funding jointly with the City of Armstrong from the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund to work on Evacuation Route Planning for the communities.

