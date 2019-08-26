A total of 30 local producers and processors will feature their wares in a market-style setup at Fieldstone Organics during the Great Spallumcheen Farm and Food Festival Sunday, Sept. 29. (Photo submitted)

Spallumcheen farm hosting food, farm festival

Great Spallumcheen Farm and Food Festival will run Sunday, Sept. 29, at Fieldstone Organics

A great event involving food and farms will take place in Spallumcheen at the end of September.

The Great Spallumcheen Farm and Food Festival is set for Sunday, Sept. 29,from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4851 Schubert Road.

It’s a free, family fun event for all ages.

“You taste and experience food and beverages from 30 local producers and processors in a market-style setup at Fieldstone Organics, then wander into the adjacent fields and take a hay ride around the ploughing match before you stop by the vintage tractor and antique threshing machine display where you will find yourself drawn to the smell of freshly baked bread coming from the clay bake oven,” said Barb Munro of Fieldstone.

Organizers note that Schubert Road will not be accessible from the Knob Hill junction during the event.

