Spallumcheen gravel roads causing concerns for motorists

Crews working around the clock on ‘slick road conditions’ to cover large area best they can

The Township of Spallumcheen is showing motorists road conditions after being treated by grader. Township rews are also using sand and gravel to help combat the ice. (Township photo)

The Township of Spallumcheen is encouraging residents travelling on gravel roads to use caution.

“We are experiencing extremely slick conditions on our gravel roads from the combination of compacted snow and overnight rain,” said township manger of operations Tyler McNeill.

Crews will continue to work around the clock to deal with these conditions however there is a large area to cover.

While crews expect to have most gravel roads dealt with by the end of day today (Wednesday, Dec. 28), residents traveling on gravel roads should use caution.

“With more snow and rain in the forecast crews will continue to work on keeping roads safe for travel,” said McNeill.

Residents can call into the office 250-546-3013 to help identify extreme situations and the calls will be routed to the public works crew helping them to identify problem areas and prioritize routes.

North Okanagan Regional DistrictRoad conditions

