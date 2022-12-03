The Township of Spallumcheen will be hosting an open house Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at the municipal hall. (Submitted photo)

Spallumcheen hosting public open house

The open house is a chance for residents to hear about ongoing projects and services

Residents in Spallumcheen will soon be able to learn about ongoing projects and services in the township.

The township council is hosting a public open house Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 4-7 p.m. at the Municipal Hall, 4144 Spallumcheen Way.

“We are hoping that a lot of people are able to make it out and see what we have been doing throughout the year. Residents can ask questions and get updates on plans and projects for 2023,” Mayor Christine Fraser said.

“Interacting with our residents and businesses and hearing firsthand how we can help is one of the best parts of the job.”

The Regional District North Okanagan will also be on hand to answer questions about the upcoming changes at the Armstrong Spallumcheen Landfill as it transitions to a transfer station. Venture Training will also be there to answer questions about the recycling options in the area.

RecycleBC was invited to attend but is not able to have a representative present. However, RecycleBC says if anyone would like to submit questions at the open house they will reach out to answer those questions for residents.

Spallumcheen council and staff will also be in attendance to answer questions and provide information on topics ranging from snow plowing to FireSmarting.

Food and refreshments will be served and there will be door prizes.

“We look forward to seeing you there,” said Fraser.

